Wildcats drop BRC football opener to Mustangs

Wildcat quarterback Joey Davis (12) finds room to run after scrambling out of the pocket in the second quarter of the Cats' 50-21 loss to Menomonie in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Friday, Sept. 2, at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. (River Falls Journal photo by Bob Burrows)

River Falls had a quick answer after Menomonie scored on the opening possession of the game Friday night, but the Mustangs had more answers in the end in their 50-21 win over the Wildcats in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

Menomonie took just two plays to take a 7-0 lead 41 seconds into the game before the Wildcats scored three plays later on 51-yard pass play from Joey Davis to Mason Graetz.

The Mustangs scored two more first quarter touchdowns to open up a 22-7 lead before the Cats capped 51-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Logan Graetz. One play earlier Graetz hit his brother Mason for a 21-yard pass play down to the one.

The Mustangs answered with touchdowns on their next three possessions to widen the gap to 43-13 at the end of the third quarter. River Falls got a 2-yard touchdown run by Bailey Ronnestrand with 6:58 remaining to make it a 43-21 game but Menomonie tacked on a touchdown in the closing minutes following a Wildcat fumble to make the final 50-21.

Ronnestrand carried the ball 25 times for 95 yards while Davis and Logan Graetz combined to complete 11-of-19 passes for 118 yards.

The Wildcats, now 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the BRC, will visit Rice Lake Friday, Sept. 9. The Warriors (2-1, 0-1) are coming off a 49-35 loss to Chippewa Falls in their BRC opener Friday night.

