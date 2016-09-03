Wildcats drop BRC football opener to Mustangs
River Falls had a quick answer after Menomonie scored on the opening possession of the game Friday night, but the Mustangs had more answers in the end in their 50-21 win over the Wildcats in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.
Menomonie took just two plays to take a 7-0 lead 41 seconds into the game before the Wildcats scored three plays later on 51-yard pass play from Joey Davis to Mason Graetz.
The Mustangs scored two more first quarter touchdowns to open up a 22-7 lead before the Cats capped 51-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper by quarterback Logan Graetz. One play earlier Graetz hit his brother Mason for a 21-yard pass play down to the one.
The Mustangs answered with touchdowns on their next three possessions to widen the gap to 43-13 at the end of the third quarter. River Falls got a 2-yard touchdown run by Bailey Ronnestrand with 6:58 remaining to make it a 43-21 game but Menomonie tacked on a touchdown in the closing minutes following a Wildcat fumble to make the final 50-21.
Ronnestrand carried the ball 25 times for 95 yards while Davis and Logan Graetz combined to complete 11-of-19 passes for 118 yards.
The Wildcats, now 1-2 overall, 0-1 in the BRC, will visit Rice Lake Friday, Sept. 9. The Warriors (2-1, 0-1) are coming off a 49-35 loss to Chippewa Falls in their BRC opener Friday night.
