Wildcat football winners in week 2

Logan Graetz and Joey Davis each threw for one touchdown and Bailey Ronnestrand ran for 121 yards and a score to lead the Wildcat football team to a 21-14 victory over Merrill in week 2 of the high school football season Friday night in Merrill.

All the game's scoring came in the first half, beginning with Logan Graetz finding older brother Mason for a 13-yard touchdown with 9:30 remaining in the first quarter.

Merrill tied the game with 36 seconds left in the quarter but the Wildcats quickly regained the lead when Ronnestrand broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run just 19 seconds later.

After Merrill tied it again at 14-14 at the 10:56 mark of the second quarter, the Wildcats took less than a minute to take the lead for good on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Matthew Wachtler.

Davis finished 8-of-11 passing for 127 yards and carried the ball 11 times for 65 yards while Logan Graetz completed 9-of-12 passes for 107 yards while rushing for 43 yards on 13 attempts.

See the Sept. 1 print edition of the River Falls Journal for the complete story.