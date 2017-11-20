Q: How long have you been playing football?

A: I have been playing football since I was 10 years old. It has been a huge part of my life for the last 13 years.

Q: When did you start to realize that you were good enough to play college ball?

A: I realized when I started to get letters and emails from colleges about playing for them. That was after my sophomore year going into my junior year of high school when I truly started seeing myself that way.

Q: How did you decide on committing to North Dakota State University?

A: After my official visit at NDSU I knew that was where I wanted to go right away. I instantly felt like I was at home with the team there and really liked the area.

Q: What was the biggest difference between high school and college football?

A: The biggest difference I noticed was the speed of play. Everyone was bigger and faster than high school and that took time to adjust to.

Q: What was it like playing for a successful program like NDSU?

A: It was special to be a part of that team. I learned a lot about what it takes to win in terms of commitment and dedication to the program and what it takes to be successful.

Q: Why did you decide to transfer to UW-River Falls?

A: I knew a lot of current players on the team and had connections with UWRF. As soon as I made my decision to transfer I knew that UWRF was where I wanted to be. Coach Walker was very accepting of me with allowing me to join the team.

Q: Overall thoughts on your time at UWRF, the coaching staff, teammates, etc.

A: Throughout my career at UWRF I have learned a lot not only about the game of football but about life from all of the coaches and teammates that I have had here. One coach in particular that has been my biggest role model during the last two years of my career was Coach Larson. He taught us the importance of playing every play for your teammates. Also to play every play like it's your last because you are not guaranteed anything in the game of football.

Q: How were you able to improve your game at UWRF?

A: Over my time at UWRF I have learned a lot from many different coaches about the game of football, but also learned how to be a better person, teammate and leader.

Q: Now that your college career is over, what's next? What kind of attention have you received from NFL teams?

A: My first goal will be to get my diploma and finish my degree. I have received attention from the majority of NFL teams, and I plan on seeing how much better I can make myself over the next few months. [I'll] be ready for anything that could happen.

---

Jacobsen's head high school football coach, Matt Smith, who is now Prescott's athletic director also answered a few questions for RiverTown Multimedia about his former player's football skills and his character.

Q: What was it like coaching Nick Jacobsen at Prescott?

A: Nick was a pleasure to coach in high school, he was a hard worker and led by example. He is a tremendous athlete and we knew early in his high school career that he was going to go on to big things.

Q: How did Nick stand out from other high school football players?

A: Teams had to game plan around him as he was dominant on both sides of the ball as our conference player of the year as a senior.

Q: You mentioned that Nick is not only a tremendous football player, but is also a great person. Can you talk more about his character and personality?

A: Nick impacted our school and programs in a positive manner and he still is involved giving back to our community as he donates his time to work at camps during the summer and work out with the basketball team in the winter. He is committed to helping others get better and genuinely cares about people. It's exciting for what Nick has coming up for him and everyone that knows him knows that he will be successful because of his character and attitude on top of his physical abilities. He is truly a good guy.