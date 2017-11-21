Falcon Roundup: Women's hockey runs streak to five

The Falcons rolled to a 6-2 victory over ninth-ranked St. Thomas University Tuesday, Nov. 14 and a defeated 10th-ranked UW-Eau Claire, 4-1, Saturday, Nov. 18.

Carly Moran and Madi Nolan scored two goals each to stake UWRF to a 4-0 lead over St. Thomas Tuesday at Hunt Arena before Maddy Illikainen and Amy Auran scored third period goals to make the final 6-2. Hailey Herdine and Callie Hoff had two assists apiece while Tatyana Delaittre made 23 saves.

Saturday at home against UW-Eau Claire, the Falcons scored four unanswered goals to remain undefeated in WIAC play.

UWRF trailed 1-0 at the end of one before Moran and Nolan scored second period power play goals six minutes apart to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead. Illikainen extended UWRF's lead to 3-1 5:41 into the third period before Moran tallied a shorthanded, empty net goal with 1:05 remaining to make the final 4-1. Angie Hall finished with 27 saves in net.

After hosting St. Olaf College Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Falcons will visit UW-Superior Friday, Dec. 1.

Men skate to first two wins

The Falcon men's hockey team picked up its first two wins of the season with a 6-1 victory over Finlandia University Friday, Nov. 17, and a 2-1 win over Northland College Saturday, Nov. 18, at Hunt Arena.

The pair of victories snapped a six-game winless streak to start the season.

Charlie Singerhouse scored both Falcons goals Saturday against Northland, including the game winner with 4:01 remaining. His goal at 17:30 of the second period tied the score, 1-1. Eddie Matsushima assisted on both goals while Zach Quinn stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced.

Friday against Finlandia, Peter Karavos had two goals and two assists and Mitchell Vanderburg had two goals and one assist in UWRF's first victory of the season. Ryan Gotelaere and Tim Gelatt contributed a goal and assist each while Quinn finished with 28 saves. The Falcons scored four goals in the third period to put the game away.

UWRF, now 2-5-1, visited Hamline University Tuesday, Nov. 21 and will return home to host UW-Stevens Point in the WIAC opener Friday, Dec. 1.

Fouts caps career at nationals

Senior Abby Fouts of Eagan, Minn., finished her career at UWRF with a 107th place finish at the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championship meet hosted by Principia College in Elsah, Ill. Saturday, Nov. 18.

Weather conditions for the race were tough with rain and strong wind gusts but Fouts finished the 6,000 meter race with a time of 22 minutes, 13.1 seconds, her second best time this season. Khia Kurtenbach of the University of Chicago won the women's race with a time of 20:39.20.

Three named to All-WIAC soccer teams

Falcon seniors Abby Soderholm, Carrie Anderson and Maddie Bleick have earned spots on All-WIAC women's soccer teams for their play during the 2017 season.

Soderholm was named to the All-WIAC for the fourth straight season and Anderson made the team for the third year in a row while Bleick earned her first spot on the All-Sportsmanship Team.

Soderholm, a forward from Burnsville, Minn., is just the second player in program history to earn all-conference honors four straight years, joining Ashley Peterson who accomplished the feat from 2003-06.

Soderholm led the team in multiple categories including goals (6), assists (7), points (19), shots (117), shots on goal (50) and game winning goals (3). She led the conference in shots with an average of 5.85 per game and was second in the conference in assists with .35 per game.

Anderson, a defender from Coon Rapids, Minn., started all 20 games for the Falcons this season, contributing one goal and three assists, while Bleick, a defender from Rosemount, Minn. was named to the all-sportsmanship team. The all-sportsmanship team consisted of individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season and included one member from each school.

UWRF finished the 2017 season with a record of 2-4-1 in WIAC play, 5-14-1 overall.

Two Falcons All-WIAC volleyball

Two members of the UWRF volleyball team have been named to 2017 All-WIAC teams.

Amara Meyer, a senior hitter from Belle Plaine, Minn. earned All-WIAC honorable mention. Meyer played in every set for the Falcons this season and led the team in total kills with 330, an average of 2.54 per set. She hit .257 and had 36 service aces while finishing second on the team in blocks with 104.

Sophomore libero Hannah Robb was named to the all-sportsmanship team.The all-sportsmanship team consisted of individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season and included one member from each school.

The Falcons finished the season with a record of 0-7 in WIAC play, 19-15 overall.