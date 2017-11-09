Falcons snap 4-game skid

Diggins increased his league-leading rushing total to 1,190 yards to become the first Falcon to go over the 1,000 yard mark since Taylor Edwards in 2011. Diggins scored on runs of 3, 2, and 21 yards to give him 16 rushing touchdowns on the season, tops in the WIAC.

The Falcons knocked on the door early but came up empty twice when they turned the ball over on downs at the Pointer 20-yard line and missed a field goal from the 14.

Diggins' first touchdown capped a 7-play, 32-yard drive that included a 20-yard pass completion from Ben Beckman to Nick Studer to give UWRF a 7-0 halftime lead.

The Falcons opened the second half with a 10-play, 78-yard drive but came up empty again when Diggins fumbled just before crossing the goal line. After forcing Stevens Point to punt, Beckman connected with Trenton Monson for a 72-yard gain to the Pointer 12-yard line, and Diggins carried four straight times to go over from the 2 and make the score 14-0.

Following a Kyle Narghes interception at the Pointer 30, Diggins broke free for his third touchdown of the game from 21 yards away with 1:25 remaining in the third quarter to make it a 21-0 game.

Stevens Point scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, the second with 5:57 remaining, but UWRF ran off 12 consecutive plays to run out the clock and seal the win.

Diggins' 224 yards came on 38 carries while Beckman completed 10-of-16 passes for 144 yards.

Max Praschak and Brandon Powers led the defense with six tackles each and Praschak added three sacks and three tackles for loss while Rakeem Felder had five tackles, two for loss, and a sack. Narges picked off a pass while Ross Wusterbarth recovered a fumble.

UWRF, now 4-5 overall, 2-4 in WIAC play, will wrap up the regular season at home against UW-La Crosse (7-2, 4-2) this Saturday, Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.