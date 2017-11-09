Jessie Anderson and Amy Auran netted a pair of goals each in Friday night's win while Ashley Effertz and Carly Moran tallied a goal and assist each. Sam Young netted a goal while Erica Schramel and Madi Nolan each had two assists. Angie Hall finished with 14 saves.

Saturday afternoon at home, Moran had two goals and one assist and Kora Torkelson had a pair of goals in a 5-2 Falcon win. Callie Hoff had the other UWRF goal while Tatyana Delaittre made 23 saves in net.

UWRF, now 2-1-1 on the season, will open WIAC play at home this Saturday, Nov. 11, against UW-Stevens Point. The puck drops at 2:05 p.m. at Hunt Arena.

Men's hockey falls twice

The Falcon men's hockey team dropped a pair of home games over the weekend, losing to St. John's University, 6-2, Friday, Nov. 3, and Augsburg College, 3-2, Saturday, Nov. 4.

Augsburg scored two third-period goals, including the game-winner with one minute remaining Saturday night.

Cayden Cahill gave UWRF a 1-0 lead with a power play goal midway through the first period and Thomas Clayton put the Falcons up 2-1 at the 15:56 mark of the second. But Augsburg got a power play goal to tie the score eight minutes into the third period before netting the game-winner with 1:00 on the clock.

One night earlier, St. John's scored four straight goals from the end of the second into the third period to break open a close game and post a 6-2 victory over the Falcons.

Cahill's power play goal four minutes into the second period made it a 2-1 game but the Falcons didn't score again until Max Doner found the back of the net with 2:46 remaining to make the final 6-2.

Four games into the season the Falcons are still looking for their first win and travel to Moorhead, Minn. for a two-game series at Concordia-Moorhead this weekend, Nov. 10-11.

Men's hoops picked to win WIAC title

UW-River Falls, the defending regular-season and tournament champion, has been selected to win the 2018 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) men's basketball title, based on a preseason poll conducted by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

The Falcons, who are ranked No. 10 in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25, bring back three starters from a squad that claimed the 14th regular-season crown and second tournament title in program history. UW-River Falls also made its third NCAA championship showing.

Leading the returnees is senior forward Alex Herink of Hudson, who claimed WIAC Player of the Year honors after placing fourth in the WIAC with 15.9 points per game and seventh with 5.9 rebounds per contest. His 30 blocked shots ranked second in the conference, while his .843 free-throw percentage (102-of-121) was third.

Also back is senior guard Devin Buckley, who was third on the team with 10.6 points per game. The Falcons will play their home games in the sparkling new 2,149-seat Don Page Arena.

UW-River Falls is followed in the conference predictions by UW-Whitewater; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Stevens Point; UW-Platteville; UW-La Crosse; and UW-Stout.