Falcon Roundup: Women run to third at WIAC Meet; Soccer sneaks into WIAC Tourney
Women run to third at WIAC Meet
The Falcon women's cross country team placed three runners in the top 20 to finish third at the WIAC Championships Saturday, Oct. 28, in Whitewater.
Abby Fouts finished fourth overall in the 6,000 meter race with a time of 22 minutes, 30.1 seconds to earn first team All-WIAC honors and Linsey Tolkinnen was 11th in 22:42.7 to earn a spot on the second team while Nicole Jurik received honorable mention with a 20th place time of 23:09.5. Freshman Emmy Farago of Hudson was 25th with a time of 23:35.2.
UW-Eau Claire won its ninth conference championship while UW-Oshkosh's Cheyenne Moore won her second straight individual crown with a time of 22:06.3
Junior Braydon Johnson was the Falcon top finisher in the 8,000 meter men's race with a 50th place time of 27:15.8. Senior Reid Schwechler of Hudson was 53rd in 29:43.
UW-La Crosse took the men's team title while Darin Lau of Eau Claire won the individual championship with a time of 24:37.4.
The Falcons will compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional Nov. 11 in Rock Island, Ill.
Soccer sneaks into WIAC Tourney
The UWRF women's soccer team shut out UW-Platteville, 3-0, in its final game of the regular season to earn the sixth and final spot in the WIAC Tournament with a conference record of 2-4-1.
After losing at UW-Eau Claire, 1-0, Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Falcons needed a win Saturday, Oct. 28, in Platteville to qualify for postseason play and got it behind a pair of goals by Abby Soderholm and a defensive effort that allowed Platteville just one shot on goal.
Soderholm scored at 6:47 and 55:39 to increase her team-leading total to six while Mariah Troje made the final 3-0 with a goal in the 57th minute.
The sixth-seeded Falcons traveled to No. 3 UW-Oshkosh for a first round WIAC Tourney game Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Men's hockey opens 0-2
The Falcon men's hockey team let a pair of leads slip away in its first two games of the season, losing at Concordia-Wisconsin, 4-3, Friday, Oct. 27, and 3-1 at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Saturday, Oct. 27-28.
UWRF took a 3-1 lead early in the third period Friday in Mequon on a power play goal by David Landau but Concordia scored the final three goals of the game, including a shorthanded goal with 1:58 remaining, to pull out a 4-3 win.
Eddie Matsushima scored 7:55 into the contest and Joe Druplak scored 5:22 into the second period to give UWRF a 2-0 lead. Landau's goal 1:35 into the third made it a 3-1 game but Concordia scored the next three goals to earn the victory.
Falcon goalie Zach Quinn finished with 30 saves as Concordia outshot UWRF, 34-23.
Saturday in Milwaukee, Max Doner gave UWRF a 1-0 lead with a power play goal 39 seconds into the second period but MSOE scored three goals in the third period to post a 3-1 victory.
Quinn made 41 saves in the game as MSOE outshot UWRF, 44-27.
The Falcons return to action at home this weekend against St. John's Friday, Nov. 3, and Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:05 p.m. both nights.
Women skaters tie, lose openers
The Falcon women's hockey team tied Norwich University, 3-3, and lost to Adrian College, 3-0, in the season opening Bulldog Bowl in Adrian, Mich., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.
Freshman Callie Hoff scored her first collegiate goal Friday night against Norwich to tie the score, 1-1, midway through the first period and senior Carly Moran scored her 16th career goal, on the power play, at the 11:22 mark of the second but Norwich scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead.
Freshman Kora Torkelson tallied her first career goal with 2:42 remaining in regulation to salvage a 3-3 tie.
Falcon goalie Angie Hall finished with 32 saves as Norwich outshot UWRF 35-28.
Saturday against host Adrian, sophomore goalie Tatyana Delaittre made 30 saves but none of the Falcon's 22 shots found the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs.
The Falcons will play a home-and-home series with Bethel College, Friday, Nov. 3, in St. Paul and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2:05 p.m. at Hunt Arena.
Volleyball finishes 0-7 in WIAC
The Falcon volleyball team dropped its final two WIAC matches of the season, 3-0 to UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Oct. 5, and 3-1, Friday, Oct. 27, to finish 0-7 in conference play.
Saturday, Oct. 28, UWRF defeated Augsburg College, 3-1, and lost to Bethel, 3-0, at the Bethel Triangular to finish the year 19-15 overall.
The Falcons took the first two sets against Augsburg by identical 25-21 scores and after dropping the third set, 25-22, came back with a 25-20 fourth set win to clinch the match.
Amara Meyer led the offense with 14 kills and Samantha Garvin had 12 while Dakotah Poitra had a double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs. Hannah Robb dished out 29 assists.
Shania Glenz had a season-high 11 kills in the loss to Bethel while Robb had a match-high 22 assists.