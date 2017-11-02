Abby Fouts finished fourth overall in the 6,000 meter race with a time of 22 minutes, 30.1 seconds to earn first team All-WIAC honors and Linsey Tolkinnen was 11th in 22:42.7 to earn a spot on the second team while Nicole Jurik received honorable mention with a 20th place time of 23:09.5. Freshman Emmy Farago of Hudson was 25th with a time of 23:35.2.

UW-Eau Claire won its ninth conference championship while UW-Oshkosh's Cheyenne Moore won her second straight individual crown with a time of 22:06.3

Junior Braydon Johnson was the Falcon top finisher in the 8,000 meter men's race with a 50th place time of 27:15.8. Senior Reid Schwechler of Hudson was 53rd in 29:43.

UW-La Crosse took the men's team title while Darin Lau of Eau Claire won the individual championship with a time of 24:37.4.

The Falcons will compete at the NCAA Midwest Regional Nov. 11 in Rock Island, Ill.

Soccer sneaks into WIAC Tourney

The UWRF women's soccer team shut out UW-Platteville, 3-0, in its final game of the regular season to earn the sixth and final spot in the WIAC Tournament with a conference record of 2-4-1.

After losing at UW-Eau Claire, 1-0, Wednesday, Oct. 25, the Falcons needed a win Saturday, Oct. 28, in Platteville to qualify for postseason play and got it behind a pair of goals by Abby Soderholm and a defensive effort that allowed Platteville just one shot on goal.

Soderholm scored at 6:47 and 55:39 to increase her team-leading total to six while Mariah Troje made the final 3-0 with a goal in the 57th minute.

The sixth-seeded Falcons traveled to No. 3 UW-Oshkosh for a first round WIAC Tourney game Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Men's hockey opens 0-2

The Falcon men's hockey team let a pair of leads slip away in its first two games of the season, losing at Concordia-Wisconsin, 4-3, Friday, Oct. 27, and 3-1 at the Milwaukee School of Engineering Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

UWRF took a 3-1 lead early in the third period Friday in Mequon on a power play goal by David Landau but Concordia scored the final three goals of the game, including a shorthanded goal with 1:58 remaining, to pull out a 4-3 win.

Eddie Matsushima scored 7:55 into the contest and Joe Druplak scored 5:22 into the second period to give UWRF a 2-0 lead. Landau's goal 1:35 into the third made it a 3-1 game but Concordia scored the next three goals to earn the victory.

Falcon goalie Zach Quinn finished with 30 saves as Concordia outshot UWRF, 34-23.

Saturday in Milwaukee, Max Doner gave UWRF a 1-0 lead with a power play goal 39 seconds into the second period but MSOE scored three goals in the third period to post a 3-1 victory.

Quinn made 41 saves in the game as MSOE outshot UWRF, 44-27.

The Falcons return to action at home this weekend against St. John's Friday, Nov. 3, and Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Women skaters tie, lose openers

The Falcon women's hockey team tied Norwich University, 3-3, and lost to Adrian College, 3-0, in the season opening Bulldog Bowl in Adrian, Mich., Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27-28.

Freshman Callie Hoff scored her first collegiate goal Friday night against Norwich to tie the score, 1-1, midway through the first period and senior Carly Moran scored her 16th career goal, on the power play, at the 11:22 mark of the second but Norwich scored the next two goals to take a 3-2 lead.

Freshman Kora Torkelson tallied her first career goal with 2:42 remaining in regulation to salvage a 3-3 tie.

Falcon goalie Angie Hall finished with 32 saves as Norwich outshot UWRF 35-28.

Saturday against host Adrian, sophomore goalie Tatyana Delaittre made 30 saves but none of the Falcon's 22 shots found the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Falcons will play a home-and-home series with Bethel College, Friday, Nov. 3, in St. Paul and Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2:05 p.m. at Hunt Arena.

Volleyball finishes 0-7 in WIAC

The Falcon volleyball team dropped its final two WIAC matches of the season, 3-0 to UW-Stevens Point Wednesday, Oct. 5, and 3-1, Friday, Oct. 27, to finish 0-7 in conference play.

Saturday, Oct. 28, UWRF defeated Augsburg College, 3-1, and lost to Bethel, 3-0, at the Bethel Triangular to finish the year 19-15 overall.

The Falcons took the first two sets against Augsburg by identical 25-21 scores and after dropping the third set, 25-22, came back with a 25-20 fourth set win to clinch the match.

Amara Meyer led the offense with 14 kills and Samantha Garvin had 12 while Dakotah Poitra had a double-double with 11 kills and 15 digs. Hannah Robb dished out 29 assists.

Shania Glenz had a season-high 11 kills in the loss to Bethel while Robb had a match-high 22 assists.