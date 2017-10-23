Falcons fall short at Stout

Travon Hearns' pass from the Blue Devil 34-yard line was intercepted in the end zone with 2:12 remaining. UWRF used two timeouts and forced Stout to punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave the ball back to the Blue Devils and they were able to run out the clock to hold on for the win.

The loss dropped UWRF to 3-3 overall, 1-2 in WIAC play while Stout improved to 3-2 overall, 1-2 in conference play. The Falcons will host UW-Whitewater (3-3, 2-1) this Saturday at 12 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field.

UWRF got on the board first against Stout with a 25-yard field goal by Angel Bautista but Stout scored three straight touchdowns to take a 21-3 lead late into the third quarter.

Falcon running back Michael Diggins, who finished with 158 rushing yards in the game, carried three straight times to cover the last 17 yards and cap a 7-play, 49-yard drive that cut the Stout lead to 21-9 after a failed two-point conversion.

UWRF forced a Blue Devil fumble at their own 22-yard line, their third turnover of the game, with 7:50 remaining, and Diggins needed just two carries to score his second touchdown of the game to make it a 21-15 game.

River Falls took over at its own 15-yard line on its next possession and Hearns hit Brandon McCarthy for 36 yards out to the 45. Two carries by Diggins gave UWRF a 1-and-10 at the Stout 34 but Hearns' pass to the end zone was picked off by Stout sophomore Jed Schlegel of Spring Valley.

The Falcons used a pair of timeouts and forced the Blue Devils to punt from their own 10-yard line with 1:43 remaining but a roughing the kicker call ended any hopes for a comeback.

The Falcons and Blue Devils went into the game as the No. 2 and No. 3 defenses in the WIAC and the statistics held true. Stout held River Falls to 220 total yards; 153 rushing, 67 passing, while the Falcons held Stout to 249 total yards; 53 rushing, 196 passing.

Diggins accounted for the bulk of UWRF's offense with 158 yards on 30 carries and five catches for 13 yards. Hearns completed just 8 of 26 passes for 66 yards in the rain.

Linebacker Max Praschak of Somerset led the Falcon defense with 10 tackles and Michael Koch had seven, including a sack, while Mitch Dienger had six tackles and an interception.