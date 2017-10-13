DI transfers give Falcons a boost

Nick Jacobsen, Max Praschak and Rakeem Felder are all players who bring Division I experience to the Falcons. The defensive unit has been one of the best in the nation, and it comes as little surprise that these three players have been part of the team defense concept the Falcons stress.

All three student-athletes might have arrived at the same place, but each took drastically different paths to end up at UWRF.

Jacobsen began at North Dakota State after he graduated from Prescott High School in 2013 and redshirted in his first season, which allowed him to have four years of eligibility remaining. He didn't feel like the program was the right situation for him.

"It wasn't a good fit for me," the senior defensive lineman said. "I thought I'd come closer to home here, and I'm only 10 miles from Prescott. I knew a bunch of guys on the team and knew right away I wanted to be here."

Jacobsen felt like he fit in right away, which is similar to University of Wisconsin-Madison transfer Praschak. Praschak, a 2015 Somerset High School graduate, played for the Badgers last season as a redshirt freshman linebacker and appeared in two games at the Division I level.

"It was more of I wasn't happy playing football there anymore," Praschak said. "It was so much, and I kind of stopped liking it because of the time commitment. I wanted a change and didn't fit in with the city of Madison, so I came back home."

Praschak said his new teammates made him feel at home right away.

"It feels like I've been here for a while," he said. "These are great guys, and most are from small towns like me. I love it here and couldn't ask for playing with a better group of guys."

Felder is a junior defensive lineman who played football at Eastern Michigan. While Jacobsen and Praschak had relatively simple paths coming to UWRF, Felder, a Maple Grove, Minn. native, had a more complicated route.

"I started missing home more and was in a tough spot (at Eastern Michigan)," Felder said. "I was having family trouble and I looked for the closest school near my house that would be a good option."

As soon as Felder had sent his tape to the Falcons coaching staff, they were on top of the recruiting process, he said.

"I met with them personally, and they came off as really cool guys and really cool coaches," Felder said. "Being around that environment, I was like, sign me up, I'm ready to be a Falcon."

However, the path to UWRF had more twists and turns in store. Felder would return to Eastern Michigan for personal reasons and spend another year there. It wasn't until this March that he was able to reconnect on his plan to attend UWRF for this school year.

"(Coach Matt Walker) kept in contact with me during that whole year I wasn't playing," Felder said. "We talked about me coming back on to play and making a big impact. I couldn't ask for too much more than that."

The recruiting process can be difficult with players who have offers from schools above the Division III level, Walker said. His strategy has been to develop relationships early on and be nice to players who decided to take a scholarship.

"Once they are playing, we can't reach out to them," Walker said. "There's a release process, and in all three cases they reached out to us. I think we were the only place they had in mind when they were making their decision."

Walker said bringing Jacobsen in has slowly helped with other transfers and created a ripple effect that opens doors for future players.

"We've had 26 NFL teams in here scouting him, and it's only going to help in the transfer process," Walker said.

Some teams bringing in high-profile recruits might expect to see a difficult time being accepted once they arrive at the Division III level. However, the Falcons have continued to hold true to their concepts of family and brotherhood.

"Ever since we all got on the same page and started playing for each other, it's been good," Felder said. "After the Coe loss we had a talk about being a team and playing for each other. Different players on defense have tightened up and have been doing their 1/11th."

Since that 13-9 loss to Coe on Sept. 2, the Falcons have been a different team on the defensive side of the ball.

"We're believing in each other and everybody believes the guy next to them will do their job every single play," Jacobsen said. "If everyone does their job, they shouldn't gain a yard."

When teams have tried to rush against the Falcons this year, opponents have been hard pressed to gain yards. Through five games this season, teams are averaging just 53 yards per game and 2.2 yards per carry against the UWRF defense.

"I think River Falls is on the rise, and the people here can see it," Praschak said. "According to other coaches' projections, River Falls isn't as respected as we'd like. We're ready to change everyone's perceptions this season."