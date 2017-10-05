Falcons win WIAC opener

UWRF, which entered the game as the top-ranked rushing defense in the nation, held Eau Claire to 193 total yards, 90 on the ground. Seventy-three of the Blugolds rushing yards came on one play, resulting in their only touchdown of the game.

The Falcons dominated the time of possession—39:06 to 20:54, and were a perfect 5-for-5 inside the red zone with four touchdowns and a field goal. UWRF had 20 first downs in the game compared to 8 for UWEC.

Hearns opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter before Diggins capped a 5-play, 71-yard drive with his first touchdown of the game from 2-yards out.

On the Blugold's first play from scrimmage following Diggin's touchdown, UWRF's Mitch Dienger recovered a fumble at the Eau Claire 25-yard line to set up a 20-yard field goal by Angel Bautista to make it a 16-0 game.

Eau Claire's only touchdown of the game came on a 73-yard run by quarterback J.T. DenHartog to make it a 16-7 game at halftime, but Diggins added a pair of 9-yard touchdown runs in the fourth quarter to make the final 30-7.

Linebackers Max Praschak and Geno DeMike led the Falcons defense with seven tackles each. Four of Praschak's tackles were solo stops with one for a loss. Linebacker Jay Robinson recorded five tackles and Kyle Narges had an interception while DeMike and Rakeen Felder shared a sack.

The Falcon defense has allowed a total of 35 points through four games this season and is allowing an average of just 32.5 rushing yards per game, tops in the WIAC, second in NCAA Division III and third in the nation in all divisions.

That defense will be put to the test this week when the Falcons host ninth-ranked UW-Plattevelle in UWRF's annual Homecoming game Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m. at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. The Falcons enter the game with a record of 3-1 (1-0 WIAC), while Platteville comes in with a perfect 4-0 mark after defeating UW-Stout, 34-27, last week in its WIAC opener. Platteville is averaging 39.5 points per game while the Falcons are allowing just 8.8.