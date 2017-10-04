The Falcons, 3-6-1 overall, 0-0-1 in WIAC play, will host UW-Stout at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Ramer Field before visiting UW-La Crosse Saturday, Oct. 7.

Last Wednesday against St. Scholastica, Kayla Windingstad put the Falcons on the board 18:33 into the match before Jasmine Hunn scored 20 minutes later to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead. St. Scholastica got a goal just before intermission to make it a 2-1 game.

After outshooting the Saints 16-7 in the first half, the Falcons were held scoreless the rest of the way while St. Scholastica scored a pair of goals to pull out the 3-2 win.

UWRF goalkeeper Amanda LaDue finished with three saves while Saints' goalkeeper Roni Rudolph made 13.

Saturday at home against UW-Oshkosh, Maggie Koehler of Hudson scored her third goal of the season 1:48 into the match but the Titans knotted things up four minutes into the second half and held on for the 1-1 tie.

UWRF goalkeeper Haley Crosby made eight saves as the Falcons outshot the Titans, 21-15.

Volleyball drops two conference matches

The Falcon volleyball team was swept by UW-La Crosse, 3-0, last Wednesday, Sept. 27 and lost to UW-Whitewater, 3-1, Saturday, Sept. 30, in a pair of WIAC matches at Page Arena.

UWRF struggled offensively against La Crosse, recording just 16 kills in three sets while losing by scores of 17-25, 14-25, 15-25. Dakotah Poitra and Karlie Nielsen led the Falcons with four kills each. Hannah Robb led the defense with 12 digs.

After dropping the first two sets to seventh-ranked UW-Whitewater Saturday, 22-25, 12-25, the Falcons earned a 25-16 third-set win before losing the fourth, 13-25.

Hannah Striggow led the Falcons with 10 kills and Poitra added eight while Robb recorded 16 digs.

The Falcons, now 14-7 overall, 0-3 in WIAC play, will compete in the Sandy Schumacher Memorial Tournament at UW-Eau Claire next. They will play Millikin University Friday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. and play twice Saturday, Oct. 7—at 10 a.m. against Augsburg University and at noon against the College of St. Scholastica.

Golfers tie for 8th at Mad Dawg Invite

The Falcon women's golf team finished in eighth place at the 13-team Mad Dawg Invitational hosted by UW-Stevens Point last weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at the Stevens Point Country Club.

UWRF put together back-to-back scores of 359 to finish with a two-day total of 718. UW-Stout won the team title with 657.

Danielle DeWitt and Paige Isensee tied for 35th place with totals of 175 to lead the Falcons while Miranda Ray tied for 38th with a score of 181. Madeline Wimmer rounded out the Falcons' team total with a score of 187.

Next up for the Falcons is the WIAC Championships this Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6-8, at the Reedsburg Country Club.