The four students that competed in the Zone Championships are Carli Boston-Denton of Boulder Junction, Wis., Alaina Kelly of Roberts, Jennifer Michel of Waterloo, Iowa, and Juliann Tetschlag of Plymouth. Kelly will compete at nationals in the Individual Walk Trot Equitation. Tetschlag will compete in the Individual Novice Equitation Over Fences competition.

Tetschlag is a freshman majoring in agricultural education and is competing in IHSA for the first time. She started riding horses before she could walk. Her goal is to teach and continue working with her horses and eventually transition to a greater focus on her horses. Her upcoming summer job combines both her passions as she will be working as a riding instructor and camp counselor in Pennsylvania.

Kelly, too, started riding at a very young age but did not have the opportunity for consistent riding lessons while growing up. She grew as a rider when she started at IHSA. She loves the team and individual competition, the support and friendship of her teammates, and being able to work with such large beautiful animals. She is a junior majoring in biology. She has at least one semester left and is still undecided on her future.

Rachael Walker coaches the UWRF IHSA Hunter Seat team. The last UWRF student to advance to the IHSA Nationals in Hunter Seat competition was Catherine Buller in 2007, competing in the Walk-Trot-Canter Equitation class.