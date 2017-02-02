Falcons beat La Crosse for 17th straight

UWRF trailed by one, 27-26, at the break before Buckley scored 11 straight points to open the second half on three three-pointers and a layup to give the Falcons a 39-36 lead.

The Falcons used an 11-0 run later in the half, capped by a Matt Keller four-point play, to widen the gap to 14, 58-44, with 9:25 remaining. UWRF took its biggest lead, 71-52, on a layup by Booker Coplin with 3:28 to play.

Keller finished with a career-high 16 points off the bench and Alex Herink contributed 16 points and six rebounds while Grant Erickson dished out three assists to move into fourth place on UWRF's all-time assist list.

The Falcons moved to 19-1 overall, 9-0 in the WIAC, while defending WIAC champion La Crosse slipped to 10-10 overall, 2-7 in conference play.

UWRF will host UW-Oshkosh (12-8, 5-4) this Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. The Falcons defeated the Titans, 79-57, Jan. 21 in Oshkosh.

See the Feb. 9 print edition of the River Falls Journal for more.