Fifth-ranked Falcons extend winning streak to 15

The win was the 15th straight for UWRF, evening the mark set by the 2010-11 team that earned the schol its first-ever NCAA Tournament bid. It also kept the Falcons perfect in WIAC play at the halfway point of the conference season with a record of 7-0. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Whitewater and UW-Oshkosh are all three games back at 4-3.

UWRF shot just 29 percent from the field in the first half against the Blue Devils but six of their ten field goals were from beyond the arc, allowing them to take a 28-27 lead at the break. Four different Falcons scored during a 9-2 second half run to extend the lead to double-digits, 45-35, with 11:30 remaining.

UWRF opened up its biggest lead, 54-39, on a layup by Devin Buckley with 7:20 left. The closest the Blue Devils were able to get after that was nine on two different occasions, the last with 1:04 to remaining with their final points of the game.

After struggling from the field in the first half the Falcons 56 percent (15-of-27) after intermission and finished with nine three-pointers in the game.

Hudson native Alex Herink posted his second straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and also registered two blocked shots while Buckley, Grant Erickson and Garrett Pearson scored 10 points each. Pearson also had six rebounds while Erickson had fours assists, four steals and zero turnovers.

The Falcons also got 19 points off the bench, led by Chris Laymon with seven.

UWRF, now 17-1 overall, will look for its school record 16th straight win when it visits UW-Stevens Point (9-8, 3-4 WIAC) this Saturday, Jan. 28. The Falcons needed a late basket by Herink to edge the Pointers 69-68 in their previous meeting Jan. 14 in River Falls.

