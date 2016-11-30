Falcons open final season at Karges with wins

The Falcons women rolled to a 71-34 victory in Tuesday night's first game while the men followed with a 72-46 win in the nightcap. Both teams will move into the new Don Page Arena at the Falcon Center beginning with the 2017-18 season.

Thirteen different players scored in the Falcon men's 72-46 win over the V-Hawks, led by Garret Pearson with 13. Booker Coplin and Julian Jackson had nine points each and Hudson native Alex Herink scored eight while Prescott High School graduate Clay Seifert came off the bench to contribute three points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Taylor Karge led all scorers with 16 points and Madelyn O'Brien had 14 in the women's victory.

The UWRF men, now 4-1 on the season, will head to Redlands, Calif., this weekend for the Lee Fulmer Memorial Classic. They will play the University of La Verne Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. and host University of Redlands Saturday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m.

The Falcon women (3-2) return to action Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Northland College in Ashland.

See the Dec. 8 print edition of the River Falls Journal for more on both teams.