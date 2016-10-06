UWRF volleyball hosting Cancer Awareness match

The UW-River Falls volleyball team will plays its Cancer Awareness match on Wednesday, Oct. 12, when it hosts the College of St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. at Karges Center.

The “Go Green Dig for a Cure” campaign will raise awareness for the fight against bile duct cancer in honor of Maggie Garvin, the mother of Falcon junior right side hitter Samantha Garvin.

The event is part of the WIAC's “Playing for a Cause,” campaign, in which each of the eight conference schools host a match in October to raise awareness and funds for a specific cause being supported. Over the past eight years, volleyball teams in the conference have contributed $154,910 towards different worthwhile causes.