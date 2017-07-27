Legion State Baseball: RF wins opener on walk-off bomb

River Falls scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score and set up Speckman's game-winning bomb.

Jake Lindsay pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

River Falls will play Holmen in a second round game Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Holmen defeated host Merrill, 4-3, in the first round.