Legion State Baseball: RF wins opener on walk-off bomb
Nick Speckman's walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the River Falls Post 121 baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Beaver Dam Post 146 in the first round of the 2017 American Legion Class AA State Tournament in Merrill Wednesday, July 26.
River Falls scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score and set up Speckman's game-winning bomb.
Jake Lindsay pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
River Falls will play Holmen in a second round game Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Holmen defeated host Merrill, 4-3, in the first round.