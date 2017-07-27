Search
    Legion State Baseball: RF wins opener on walk-off bomb

    By Bob Burrows Today at 10:43 a.m.

    Nick Speckman's walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the River Falls Post 121 baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Beaver Dam Post 146 in the first round of the 2017 American Legion Class AA State Tournament in Merrill Wednesday, July 26.

    River Falls scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to tie the score and set up Speckman's game-winning bomb.

    Jake Lindsay pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing three unearned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.

    River Falls will play Holmen in a second round game Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. Holmen defeated host Merrill, 4-3, in the first round.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
