Crunch time for Fish

The Fish, 8-5 in St. Croix Valley Baseball League play, need to win one of their final three league games to earn a spot in the postseason. It won't be easy as they face league leader Prescott (12-2) and two other teams fighting for playoff spots — Osceola (8-5) and Elmwood (7-8). SCVBL teams need to win at least nine games to make the Wisconsin Baseball Association playoffs.

"Next week is huge," Fish player-manager Josh Eidem said. "If we win all three, we could finish as high as third in the SCVB. If we lose all three we can fall all the way to eighth. It's a really big week coming up and we will need to go into it with a playoff mindset."

The Fish got a taste of that playoff atmosphere in a 5-5 nonleague win over the St. Paul Mudhens last Saturday, July 22, at First National Bank of River Falls Field. After the Mudhens scored twice in the seventh to tie the score, Eidem hit a go-ahead RBI single in the top of the eighth and Scott Harrison followed with an RBI sac fly before Andy Kemper got out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the win.

"It was great to see our team respond with some intensity when the Mudhens tied it up 5-all and were chirping from the dugout," Eidem said. "The second half of that game felt like playoff baseball and hopefully that's something we can carry into next week."

The Fish got a big boost from their bullpen, getting two scoreless innings from Sam Keran and two-and-a-third from Fisher Longwell before Kemper closed the door. T.J. Wink, Mitch Hurtgen and Jeremiah Bonde also saw action on the mound. Harrison and Brian Giebel were both 3-for-5 at the plate while Eidem and Trey Larson had two hits each.

One night earlier the Haugen Knights got to Fish starter Kyle Duex for three runs in the top of the first and the Fish made it a 3-2 game after seven before Haugen held on for a 4-3 win.

"Duex threw a great game," Eidem said. "After a rough first inning he shut them down the rest of the way. We came out a little flat and that's been a bit of our Achilles heel this summer in our nonleague games."

After allowing three runs on three hits and walk in the first, Duex allowed just five hits the rest of the way, three in the eighth when Haugen scored its insurance run. He also got help from his defense with shortstop Brian Grove, second baseman Adam Stuessel and first baseman Ludtke combining for three double plays.

Luedtke drove in both River Falls runs with a single in the third and an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth while Grove and Clint Kempf had three hits each.

Two of the Fish's final three games are at home — Wednesday, July 26, against Osceola and Friday, July 28 against Prescott, both at 7:30 p.m. They will visit Elmwood Saturday, July 29, at 1 p.m.