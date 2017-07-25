Fleming to swim at long course championships

Fleming, a 14-year-old incoming sophomore at River Falls High School, needed to beat a time of 2 minutes, 39.39 seconds in the girls age 13-14 200-yard backstroke in Winona last weekend to achieve a champ time and finished in 2:35.83. She also qualified as an individual in the 50 and 100 yard backstroke.

Fleming will compete in the 800 freestyle relay Wednesday, July 26 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center and the 50 backstroke Thursday, July 27. Friday, July 28 she'll swim the 200 backstroke and Saturday, July 29 she'll compete in the 100 backstroke. She will swim in four relay events Sunday, July 30 — the 800 freestyle relay, the 200 medley relay, the 400 freestyle relay, the 400 medley relay and the 200 medley relay.

Fleming has been a member of the Hastings Area Swim Team since she was six years-old under head coach Kimberly Olson.