Two Wildcats sign on with Division 1 schools

Two Wildcat athetes signed letters of intent to play at Division 1 schools last week surrounded by their coaches and families. Senior Jaxon Knotek, pictured with parents Tim and Crystal Knotek and basketball coach Zac Campbell, will play basketball at North Dakota State University. Senior Marissa Stockman, pictured with parents Sarah Thomson and Robert Stockman, plus volleyball coaches Sara Kealy and Fred Barr, signed on to play volleyball at Illinois State. Photos courtesy of Roland Hall