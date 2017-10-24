Wildcat runners end season at sectional

The Wildcat boys finished fifth in the 12-team field while the girls placed eighth. The top two teams and top five runners who were not members of those teams earned spots at this Saturday's WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids.

Tyler Cernohous was the top Wildcat finisher in the boys race with a 23rd place time of 17 minutes, 51.9 seconds. Mason Shea was close behind in 25th place in 17:53.5. Richard Veness finished 32nd overall with a time of 18:12.2 and Joey Madsen was 34th in 18:16.3 while Jason Franzwa finished 36th in 18:17.5 to give the Cats a fifth place team score of 150. Hudson took the team title with 47 and will be joined at state by Eau Claire Memorial, who placed second with 51.

Other River Falls finishers in the boys race included Brayden Richison with a 37th place time of 18:20.8, and Gant Magnuson in 42nd place in 18:32.7.

On the girls side, Calla Dexheimer led the Wildcats with a 32nd place time of 21:39.2. Haley Lindaman finished 39th in 21:57 and Elsa Putzier was 42nd in 22:08 while Megdaline Weideman finished 44th in 22:25.1 and Casey Schlatter was 59th in 23:21.7.

Hudson won the girls team title as well with a score of 52 while Onalaska was second with 66. River Falls finished eighth with 217.

Other Wildcat finishers in the girls race included Emma Handlos with a 63rd place time of 23:34.7 and Madeline Danforth in 69th place in 24:01.9.