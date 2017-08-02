Fish win to get in

Six hours on the road, 350 total miles and two dramatic wins later, Luedtke said it was all worth it.

"I came out of that car after three hours on the road and I ran over here and I was just so excited to play," he said after the Fish win. "It was a pretty good day."

The Fish went on to lose to St. Croix Valley champion Prescott, 4-2, Friday night at home before beating Elmwood, 12-6, Saturday to finish with a record of 10-6 in SCVBL play (22-11) overall. They will host Ellsworth for Fan Appreciation Night this Friday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m. at First National Bank of River Falls Field before opening the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Playoffs the weekend of Aug. 11-13 at a site to be determined.

River Falls needed to win at least one of its final three league games last week, so player-manager Josh Eide said winning two was a relief.

"It's been a monkey on our backs for probably three weeks now, and seeing some of the teams we've lost to having the tiebreaker over us was tough," he said. "So this weekend was huge to come out and make sure that we're in."

Luedtke gave the Fish a 1-0 lead in the second inning against Osceola after singling and eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

He led off the bottom of the fourth with a towering pop-up between the pitcher's mound and the first base line that dropped between the Osceola pitcher and three infielders. He was already around first when the ball hit the ground and rounded second before cruising into an uncovered third base for a triple.

"I don't even know what to say about that; how does it even happen?" he said. "I just like to hustle, so I kept running the bases. (Coach Ryan) Bishop definitely teaches us to play the game the right way and I appreciate him for that."

Luedtke ended up scoring on a single by Adam Stuessel, one of Stuessel's three hits in the game. He grounded into an RBI fielder's choice in the fifth, singled and scored in the seventh and reached on an error in the eighth in his seventh at-bat of the day.

Osceola scored a pair of runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to make things interesting, but T.J. Wink, the Fish's fifth pitcher of the game, got a flyout to center field with the tying run on second to end the game. James Witt worked the first six innings to earn the pitching victory.

Eidem said he was happy to see his team catch a few breaks for a change.

"This has been a year where, not to complain, but we feel like we haven't caught a lot of breaks," he said. "It seems like the breaks were constantly going against us. So to catch a few tonight; I'm fine with that. I'll take that. That's baseball."

This Friday's game with Ellsworth will be the final game of the season at First National Bank of River Falls Field. In honor of Fan Appreciation Night, every person in attendance will receive a free raffle ticket for one of close to 50 prizes in Fighting Fish apparel, gift cards to local businesses and other prizes.