Herum moves up: Former Wildcat promoted to Class AA

Herum, a corner infielder, was leading the California League in doubles with 27 while hitting .311 with five home runs, three triples and 49 RBI in 87 games with the Class A Advanced Visalia (Calif.) Rawhide at the time of his call up.

Since joining the Jackson Generals of the Southern League, he has appeared in five games as of July 24 and is batting .250 with three RBI.

Herum, a 2010 River Falls High School graduate, hit a total of 29 home runs, including 10 in the final round as time expired, to win the California League All-Star Home Run Derby on June 19.

Herum signed a free agent contract with the Diamondbacks in July 2013, after twice being named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year at UW-Whitewater.

He was a midseason all-star with the Class A South Bend Silverhawks of the Midwest League in his first full season in 2014 and earned Midwest League all-star honors again in 2015 with the Kane County Cougars. He was promoted to Class A Advanced Visalia at the start of the 2016 season where he was named to the California League postseason all-star team. He has a career batting average of .295 in 417 minor league games.

Two of Herum's former teammates at River Falls — J.P. Feyereisen and Alex Call — are also continuing their professional baseball careers with the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox organizations, respectively.

Feyereisen is currently playing at the Class AAA level with the Scranton/Wilkes Barre Railriders of the International League where he has a record of 1-1 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 relief appearances.

Feyereisen was drafted in the 16th round of MLB draft in June 2014 after being named the 2014 WIAC Pitcher of the Year as a sophomore at UW-Stevens Point. He was traded to the Yankees in July 2016 as part of the deal that sent all-star closer Andrew Miller to the Indians.

Call, a third-round pick of the White Sox in the June 2016 draft after an All-American career at Ball State University, injured his rib in April while playing for the Class A Advanced Winston-Salem Dash of the Carolina League. He returned to the field July 20 with the Class A Kannapolis (N.C.) Intimidators and hit a two-run home run in the Intimidators 5-4 win over the West Virginia Power on July 21.

Herum, Feyereisen and Call were high school teammates at River Falls in 2010 when Herum was a senior, Feyereisen a junior and Call a freshman.