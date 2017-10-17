Langer takes over as Prescott Library Director

Langer has held her new role for just over two weeks and said she's been enjoying her new position thus far. Former director Jane Enright retired in September after 12 years of service.

"It's just a very versatile place to work," Langer said. "Great environment, the people here are awesome and there's just so much that it has to offer."

Langer, a Prescott native and graduate of Prescott High School, said after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a degree in Exercise Science and Nutrition she moved back to the area to help with some family concerns.

Langer wanted to move back to her hometown regardless because of her love for the area and the fact that much of her family is here; in 2015, she got married.

As far as upgrades or changes in the library, Langer isn't looking to change things drastically. With just a couple of weeks under her belt, she hopes to continue growing programs and technology use.

Langer said technology has been key for the library as the trend of electronic books continues to grow; she hopes they can stay up to date on those items.

"Even though we want people to come in and check out books, we still want them to use it," Langer said. "Even if e-readers are the way to go. It's just important to stay up with the times otherwise we're going to have less people coming in."

An avid reader of science fiction and historical fiction (especially World War II), Langer said she enjoys novels that take her to a far away land.

The Prescott Library will continue its storytime programs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Fridays this month, with a coloring program for adults scheduled for Oct. 26.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Langer said the transition has been fun, especially because she gets to stay with her colleagues of the past three years.

Langer said for anyone interested in this career path the opportunities are endless.

"It's just very versatile," Langer said. "There's a lot of things you can do. There's a lot of talks you can learn that can help other people, and your staff too."