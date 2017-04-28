Three generations of prom-goers

Decorations

All of the women helped to decorate for their proms. All said they remembered the theme being chosen by a class vote. However, this year the themes were suggested by class members, but "Under the Stars" was voted on by the Prom Committee. Each remembered using paper and glue to transform their spaces. The 1962 prom was held in the high school at that time (now the Montessori school). Nielsen and committee hung hundreds of streamers to enclose the dance floor for the "Orchids in the Moonlight" theme.

Janet remembers making clouds with cotton and glue to decorate for their theme, "Heaven."

Mr. Hackel, the teacher advisor for 2017 prom, said this year's committee has used more glitter than he would have ever thought possible to make "Under the Stars" come to life.

A note in the 1962 yearbook called the prom committee "Junior Monkeyshines" because they defied Mr. Erickson, the principal, and used school time to begin decorating.

Dresses

Sydney was asked to prom by her date with a poster and flowers. Geraldine and Janet were already dating the boys they went with. The boys did not wear a tux in 1962, but a navy blue wool suit. In 1992 the boys chose a tux with vests and ties that match the dresses. The matching colors in 1992 were purple and pink. The vest color this year will be a more subtle grey and blue.

As a junior, Geraldine's mother made her dress. It was white eyelet with yellow trim. She wore short white gloves. Janet picked out a dress from a local store and put money down to hold it. When her parents found out how much it was, she was told to go and get her money back. Instead, Sherri Wells made a magenta and white dress with hand beading on the bodice.

Sydney will be wearing a dress from Glitz (Mall of America) that was altered by Kathy's Embroidery to include more beading and a bustle.

Dinner

Dinner was a part of the evening for all the generations. Geraldine and her date (Melvin, who became her husband) drove in a1956 Ford (a car Janet remembers her dad loved very much) to The Virginian Supper Club between Prescott and Ellsworth.

Janet was in a limo and the boys blindfolded the girls before taking them to Lake Elmo Inn. Sydney has been planning the night for her group of friends and will be going in a limo to Crave in Woodbury.

Music

The 1962 Grand March boasted live music by the Larry Fischer band. Geraldine said the students would form a tunnel with their arms and each couple had a turn walking through.

Janet remembers Grand March at the Karges Gymnasium with custodian Duane as the emcee (a tradition for many years).

Sydney hopes her shoes hold out better this year than last (she was asked by a junior last year) as she got a heel stuck in the bridge.

Photos

Every generation had a photo taken and all three yearbooks have photos of the couples included. However, in 1962 Geraldine remembers ordering the photo (taken by Gene Brown) and waiting for weeks to get the black and white photo in the mail (she still has the envelope). Janet still had to place an order, but it was a color photo that came weeks later.

Sydney will just download the photo (which will be taken by Monica Weick). Of course she will also take hundreds of photos with her phone that evening (as will all of her group).

Dancing

Dances in 1962 were mostly waltzes. Geraldine had a dance card to promise dances to certain people. Janet remembers songs like "Heaven" by Bryan Adams (the theme song) and "Fishin' in the Dark."

Sydney recognizes her generation has issues with dancing.

"It's really lots of people just jumping around and not really dancing," she said.

She is hoping to hear songs by Ed Sheeran,"Perfect" and "Juju On That Beat" by Zay Hilfigerr and Zayion McCall.

Queens have been also crowned in each generation. In 1962 and 1992 only the King was voted on and his date was then queen. Today's generation votes on the queen as well. This year's class voted using an app on their school computers.

Memories

Fond memories are made on prom night. Geraldine was taken on a detour to the bakery to be introduced to Melvin's boss Don Antiel. They stood in their finery next to the table used when making bread.

Janet's group took a drive next to the St. Croix which was very high that spring. The boys bought whistle suckers and spent the evening playing songs on them.

Sydney's date had to be approved by her grandfather (he passed the test with good manners and good humor).

Prom will be held at the University Riverview Ballroom this year. Sydney will be dancing on land that her great-grandparents once farmed. A few trees on the university grounds were planted by the Pedersens in honor of children born. Her group will have photos taken under one of them.

And so it continues: Every generation having a night "under the stars." The junior class throws a party for the senior class. The music and dresses have changed, but the night of decorations, music, and memories binds generation to generation. The greatest change? Those that once were the prom "goers" are now the prom "Whoa-ers". How many of you will be remembering your generation's turn at the Grand March on Saturday night?

This year's event will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in the high school gym. The theme is "Under the Stars." The public is invited to watch the march.

Editor's note: This River Falls School District highlight of a moment in time was planned by the Parents as Partners committee. Their purpose is to promote pride in the district by showcasing events and the citizens that made them happen. For more information on this committee please contact Mr. Luedtke at the high school.