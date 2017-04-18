Playwright visits RFCT production of her work

Raspanti, of St. Paul, came to see another production of "I Never Saw Another Butterfly," Sunday, April 9 at River Falls High School.

She told the cast one of the lines said by Sophia Schmidt, who played Raja, was very important.

"She said 'I survived, not alone, and not afraid.' And that was her word," Raspanti said. "In the first part (of the play) you see how afraid (Raja) was. She couldn't talk. She was in herself. But this experience... it was a terrible experience and what she learned from this experience was that she was not alone and if you're not alone you can almost endure everything."

Sunday's performance at RFHS, produced by River Falls Community Theatre, was a 50th anniversary performance, Raspanti said. It was five decades ago that Raspanti first watched a director bring her play to life.

Based on events that happened during the Holocaust, Raspanti's play was inspired by a book of poems by children who passed through Terezin, a concentration camp in Czechoslovakia.

Raspanti said while she read the poems, she noticed each had a note about the child who wrote it. As she read through the book, all the poems she saw gave a date of birth, a date of death, and the words "perished at Auschwitz."

And then, she came to a poem by Raja Englanderova. She was born in Prague, and it said, returned to Prague, after the war.

That caught Raspanti's attention. Having already written plays before, she decided to write a play, based on this book.

Raspant, researched Terezin and the Holocaust in general. She spoke with survivors, and was able to correspond with, and eventually meet Raja, now Raja Englanderova Lodinova, herself.

Raspanti said some 15,000 children passed through Terezin. Of those, she said only about 100 were alive when the Russians liberated Terezin. As shown in Raspanti's play, the poems and artwork were secretly buried to preserve them, and were later recovered.

Raspanti said she's willing to travel to see productions of her play, because thinks it has an important message.

Some 4,000 to 6,000 drawings and poems were created by children in the camp.

"There are Holocaust deniers, there are people who say it never happened, and these kids will say, 'Well, I met a lady, who met a lady, and she knew,'" Raspanti said. "When Hitler came he did a lot of ... what we would say were good things; he got jobs for people, he cleaned up places... Don't be mislead. We have to watch our government. We have to watch and be very careful. Question, vote and all that. So I think that's an important thing, that we have to be vigilant, otherwise these kinds of things happen."

Raspanti said she felt it was especially important that high schoolers were performing the play, because they are the next generation.