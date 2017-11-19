We also went to the Memorial Day observance at Greenwood Cemetery this past May. What wonderful traditions these are. We are so blessed to live in a country and city that honors their veterans.

Gloria Gardner

River Falls

Of dots, dolts and Democrats

The deadly shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas supports axioms held by responsibly armed Americans:

1 — When seconds count, the police are minutes away.

2 — The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

The deadly shooting in Texas also proves that liberal Democrats will continue to follow Chicago mob-boss Rahm Emanual's sick axiom of never "letting a good crisis go to waste."

A "good crisis" always results in a political sugar-high among liberal Democrats. The Texas victims were still bleeding, yet liberal Democrats were already shouting for more gun control.

The current "gun control system" failed because the United States Military Justice System FAILED to follow the rules of informing the United States Civilian Justice System of the suspect's Court-Martial conviction for domestic assault, cracking the skull of his young stepchild and the Military Court's sentence of a year in military prison.

The "gun control system" continued to fail because Civilian Law Enforcement was blind to his escape from a mental hospital, his on-going acts of violence and his continual threats toward his ex-wife's family.

There were a plethora of dots that were not connected leading up to the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

The solution is not more self-serving, liberal Democrat gun control laws.

The solution is locating the desks upon which those dots remain. The dolts, whose names are pompously displayed on those desks, should be summarily fired.

The threat of termination is a marvelous inducement to doing the right thing; especially one's job.

James Anderson

River Falls

Tax cuts

I hope our Sen. Ron Johnson sees the irony in Apple disclosing that it is hiding $250 billion of profits offshore to avoid U.S. taxes, while Johnson is trying to cut the corporate tax rate. This is completely unacceptable.

Sen. Johnson should represent the people, not Apple.

If he truly wants a stronger economy, then give all the tax cuts to the people who will spend the money and drive the economy—the consumers in the middle class and working poor.

They spend the money—the rich do not, big businesses do not. They just hide it in an offshore account.

Please tell Sen. Johnson to do the right thing on this one. No tax cuts for big business.

David Matthews

Town of River Falls

Abusers continue to abuse victims

A study of over 1,500 abusers and hundreds of their victims shows that abusers fare better in psychological testing than the victims do. In a domestic relationship, the abuser is controlling, manipulative, feels he is entitled, is disrespectful, and has a unifying principle in his attitude of ownership.

Because of the distorted perceptions of the abuser, he thinks he's the victim and is very skilled at twisting his descriptions of events to make it look as though he is the victim. Abusers are typically charming and persuasive. Batterers can be on "good" behavior for extended periods of time when it benefits them. The problem is that abusers fool guardian ad litems and court officials.

The abuser commonly accuses the victim of having mental health problems. He is very comfortable lying after years of practice and can sound believable when making false statements. Courts tend to fail to look closely at the facts because of his charm. Because of trauma, the victim may seem disjointed which makes the evaluator think the victim is the source of the problems, It works to the abuser's advantage when the victim does not want communication between them which is the best thing for the victim and their children. There is no way for a victim to avoid criticism and suspicion and the abuser uses this to his advantage.

Studies have shown that 50 to 70 percent of men who use violence against their partners are physically abusive to their children as well. The abuse to the primary caretaker is a form of emotional abuse of the children in itself. A bigger danger is that children are particularly vulnerable psychologically because they are already scarred by violence that they have observed or experienced. If the abuser has a history of sexual assaults against the mother, there is an increased risk of sexual abuse of the children and increased physical danger.

The legal system needs to be informed on the ways abusers continue to abuse victims and their children. It's time we protect the victims and children instead of giving them visitation with the abuser.

Darlene Bochman

Menomonie

The dam numbers simply don't add up

If our hydros were truly profitable, we would not be having this conversation.

Our hydros came up for relicensing in 2013 and the City took a quick look at the finances in their preliminary analysis known today as the "2016 Committed Net Position Hydro Analysis."

That preliminary analysis was enough for the City to show the finances of our hydros are marginal at best, so the City decided against conducting a comprehensive financial analysis.

To answer Mr. Hill's questions from last week:

1.) Yes, sediment will have to be managed either way. If the dams stay the sediment will have to be actively dredged and hauled offsite for disposal at a significant expense. With dam removal, the dry land exposed allows for sediment to be sequestered on site for a much lesser expense.

2.) The City's preliminary analysis shows a net loss of -$93,731 for our hydros over the past 30 years when compared to purchasing the same electricity.

At Tech Talk #4, the director of our public utility said, "Right now it produces about 2 percent, the cost differential between what it costs to produce and our wholesale rate is not that great. I would venture to guess that if it does have an impact on rates it would be fairly insignificant."

3.) A feasibility study conducted by Inter-Fluve is available on the City's Kinni Corridor website which estimates the cost of the restoration of the Kinnickinnic River through dam removal to be $2.8 million +/- 50% at this early stage in the planning process.

When the City's preliminary financial analysis was presented to the City Council and the Utility Advisory Board, they were informed that the analysis tells us enough to conclude that we should NOT make this decision based on the finances and that we should instead make this decision based on what we value as a community and what we want to do with our Kinnickinnic River.

Michael S. Page

River Falls

Silent casualties

Can you see us? Can you hear us? We are the silent casualties, the ones trying in vain to protect our children in the face of a system so hopeless and twisted that hope seems elusive.

We will die for our children, to give them one home, one stability, so they don't have to go back and forth between one parent and another, constantly wondering what way is up or down. You see, my child is hit by her father, and alcohol reigns supreme. I am only a possession, too worthless to do anything but serve the husband and master. And yet I stay.

Why? Because if I leave, as social services and the police advise, the court system will only place my child back in that dark home in the name of parental equality. But what about my child's right to live without fear? What about her little voice, her future? So I shut up and survive, because to talk about what goes on in that house will make me sound twisted, demented, and unstable.

I do not have proof of every verbal, emotional, and sexual assault that slowly kills your inner being until you are nothing more than a shell. But I must stay, for to leave is to place my child back in that home without me to protect her, to be a buffer from the worst of the hell.

Is there anyone to help? Is there anyone to hear? Is there anyone to see? Don't just offer words of condolence. Give us hope. Give us freedom. Give us a future. Or we won't be seen, for we truly are silent casualties. By the time help is there, it will be too late. Will you please see us Commissioners? Judges? Guardian ad Litems? We are desperate for hope.

F. and Mary York

Menomonie