Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County to raise awareness about the key health issues in our communities. RiverTown Multimedia publishes four newspapers that span a two-county area and have a long history of running stories about health issues in the community. This past year, RiverTown reached out to Healthier Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County with a wonderful idea for a series of advertisements and stories to spark a community conversation about the three health priorities identified in the recent 2017 — 2019 Community Needs Assessment: Alcohol Abuse, Mental Health, and Overweight/Obesity.

The campaign kicked off in March 2017 with a "Let's Talk" full page ad at no cost and in a location that could not be missed, appearing on the outside back page of the news section of each of the four area RiverTown papers. Following the initial advertisement, a "Let's Talk" advertisement appeared in the RiverTown papers for each of the health priority topics at approximately two-week intervals. The plans for the entire series of in-depth stories spanned through Fall 2017 and was created in collaboration with Healthier Together Coalition Action Teams. The series not only showed repeated coverage of the role of prevention, but it clearly demonstrated a deep desire to understand the issues and create a greater awareness in the community.

Media is a powerful tool with the ability to reach our community in a way that simply would not be possible without the commitment of RiverTown Multimedia. In recognition of this commitment, RiverTown Multimedia received the 2017 Wisconsin Public Health Association (WPHA) Media Award.

Thank you RiverTown Multimedia. We look forward to your continued partnership.

Healthier Together — Pierce County and St. Croix County

Trick-or-treating invitation

Halloween is right around the corner! While you are pondering your child's costume and considering when to buy bulk candy, we'd like to let you know about a new and convenient Trick-or-Treating event in River Falls.

This year, instead of bringing your kids to the Community Expo as you may have in the past, local businesses, the River Falls Chamber of Commerce and the St. Croix Valley branch of Big

Brothers Big Sisters are inviting you to Trick-or-Treat down Main Street at any participating business!

How does it work? Parents: simply bring your child into business establishments with an orange Trick-or-Treat pumpkin sign on their door between 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31. This is a great chance to take a peek into a business that you've been curious about.

Businesses: simply pick up a sign from the River Falls Chamber, post on your door, welcome guests and hand out candy! The Trick-or-Treat signs are also available on the Chamber website for printing and easy sharing on your website and social media pages.

Don't forget to Trick-or-Treat at the River Falls Chamber office located at 215 W. Maple St. The first 200 children will receive glow bracelets donated by Big Brothers Big Sisters.

In the spirit of collaboration, this event is meant to bring positive benefits to all participants. We hope to see you on Oct. 31!

River Falls Chamber of Commerce

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern WI

Tear down that wall!

There has not been a single verifiable unicorn sighting since the dams were constructed. What an incredible tourist destination the Kinnickinnic Unicorn Sanctuary would be. Tourist dollars will flood River Falls once the unicorns are brought back.

Roger Waters (British Rock philosopher and bass guitar player) has stated numerous times "Tear Down the Wall." Do it for the unicorns!

Phil Dean

Town of Clifton

Citizens is not a hate group

At several of the Hudson Council Meetings and in letters to the editor, I have heard and read criticisms of Citizens for the St. Croix Valley accusing them of being hateful, intimidating, anti-"whatever,, not welcoming, plus a variety of other adjectives. There is a website (citizensforthestcroixvalley.com) by which concerned citizens can go to see factual updated information regarding local (and some state and national) politics.

The "open records" documents reveal the true motives and sentiments of various groups and political representatives. Readers will see how those who claim to be "inclusive" and "welcoming" actually use demonizing and hateful rhetoric towards those with whom they disagree.

Recently our mission and goals were partially quoted at a council meeting, purposefully omitting important information BEFORE the last goal. I would like to set the record straight by including the mission and goals of Citizens for St. Croix Valley in this letter.

Our mission is to educate, engage, and mobilize citizens of the St. Croix Valley (Western Wisconsin and Eastern Minnesota) through grassroots efforts to affect the security, economic stability, and preservation of the constitutional republic form of government.

Goals:

• To educate ourselves and others on the inalienable rights endowed by our Creator and protected by our Constitution.

• Educate and empower citizens to take action to preserve life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

• Seek out virtuous leaders who support the Constitutional Republic.

• Build a strong activist network that will protect our community from those who seek to destroy our way of life.

"Our way of life" as referenced throughout the goals is our "Constitutional Republic." We are a country of law and order.

I believe that the reader will conclude that this group is NOT a hate group, but one that strives to educate the public and hold elected officials responsible and accountable to "we the people."

Dianne Joachim

New Richmond

Nothing free about our hydros

Simply stating that the electricity produced by our dams is free doesn't make it true.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Our hydroelectric facility is not even profitable.

The City's financial analysis tells us it is basically a wash, with a reported net loss of approximately $93,000 over the past 25 years. This "preliminary" report tells us that this is not free electricity, and that it has actually been more expensive than simply purchasing electricity.

The opposition is trying to make the dams look good. Which is not an easy task while adhering to the truth.

Anyone telling you that the dams are making us money is simply looking at recent cash flow from this same report, and ignoring substantial costs. This limited perspective is being cherry-picked from the past few years, years where the City has been pinching every penny they can regarding dam expenses. (Because of the very real potential of no longer needing to maintain them.)

Any future costs incurred for relicensing and maintaining the dams will be the direct burden of local taxpayers and ratepayers of our community.

The cost for the restoration of the Kinnickinnic River through dam removal will be greatly offset by private funding through donations from individuals (there are many willing to donate to see the Kinni restored), through grants from foundations and corporations, and by public grants. The WI DNR offers grants for dam removal in the amount of $400,000 (per dam!) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can potentially cover project costs of up to $10,000,000 at a 65 percent Federal / 35 percent Local cost share.

The Friends of the Kinni organization is dedicated to fundraising and grant writing to offset the cost of the restoration of the Kinnickinnic River.

In the end. When the dams are gone.

The Kinni will be free.

Michael Page

River Falls

Court officials need education on abuse

I was in court this week and what I heard was appalling. The official did not hear any testimony from either side. This is an abuse case. The young mom and daughter have been abused by the husband/father. They have been victims in the situation and finally got out only to be victimized by the court again.

The official just lectured the couple assuming that they had a family life when they were children of yelling and that was what they were copying now. The woman comes from a very loving home and I have known them for 17 or 18 years. The young mom is one of the sweetest moms I know.

How can the court send this precious little girl into the home of an alcoholic and abuser without anyone there to make sure she is safe. Please tell me why the court did not listen to anything she had to say. I walked out of the courtroom and just wanted to go home and write a letter to the official, and of course that is what I did.

The court officials need to be educated on child and spouse abuse.

Mary York

Menomonie

Abuse victims punished in court

This last week we witnessed in court an order that a precious little girl not yet in school has to spend every weekend in an unsafe situation with no supervision.

When a young child is vulnerable and cannot call 911 on her own, it is not safe. The court refused to listen to any testimony and would not receive any proof of the situation. The court seemed to have a pre-conceived opinion that it was just a couple that could not get along. This abuse from the legal system has to stop! We tell domestic abuse victims to get out but then the legal system punishes them for it. This was totally disgraceful in our society today! Lord, protect that child!

Darlene Bochman

Menomonie

Classes needed on domestic abuse

Domestic abuse is all over the map and has increased in the last 10 years. There was a situation of a domestic abuse case in St. Croix County that the Court Commissioner made a judgement call on an abusive situation; sending a child back to her father for the weekend in which she has no say or protection from his abuse and alcohol. There was no evidence or witnesses that were able to speak to the facts, because he did not want to hear them.

I think all commissioners and judges should take classes on domestic abuse and what it is, the signs and seeing through the lies.

We need these people educated as to what is going on in homes where abuse takes place, especially with children. Shame on all of us that do not stand up for the child and women who are abused.

Kris Brekke

Menomonie