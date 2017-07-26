It has been 10 weeks since St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity's financial difficulties have become public knowledge; five weeks since the SCVHfH board said (at a River Falls City Council meeting) that their best problem-solvers would have finalized a complete plan to remedy the situation.

The many past donors and supporters, those currently impacted by the organization and the many who could be blessed through Habitat deserve to know what that plan entails. An explanation why it took so long for the board to take action (and then only when forced by the city) is also in order. True, the situation has been deteriorating for years; true, it was declining before some of the current members joined the board. But all directors have the obligation to become informed, to protect and direct the mission of their organization.

There are many components to the Habitat ministry, from site and family selection through resource development and family support. It required the full engagement of the entire board and many other passionate volunteers to sustain the work. And how that work is done is of equal importance, according to Millard Fuller, founder of HfH. He always stressed the need for transparency, of having a fine sense of one's obligations, of "avoiding even the appearance of impropriety." Deliberately not paying one's creditors without explanation, while assuring would-be supporters that the organization is financially sound does not comport with those principles.

Financial difficulties are but a symptom of broader underlying problems. The many who could be blessed through Habitat deserved a committed, capable leadership team that will address those issues and inspire confidence and trust. SCVHfH now needs an interim board of directors to reset the course. Indeed, other boards and staff in this situation would already have resigned for the good of the organization. If the SCVHfH board truly values the ministry's mission, they too will step aside to allow it to become what it truly is intended to be.

Joel K. Palmquist

River Falls

---

Global warming scares

TO THE EDITOR

Americans are routinely inundated with global warming scares insisting that the United States must control emissions quickly or the end of life is near. But a July 12 Washington Post opinion piece by Michael E. Mann (the hockey stick Penn State atmospheric science professor and director of the Earth System Science Center) criticizes the ongoing epidemic of climate doomism because its narratives are inaccurate; they extinguish hope and lead to paralysis.

Reality is that even if every country that signed the Paris Climate Accord accomplished its goals, very little in our atmosphere would change by 2050 or even 2100. Eliminating fossil fuels isn't practical. We need a variety of solutions to address more than one issue.

But first, in my opinion, we need settled science because we're being misled by numbers and predictions.

The "fact" that 97 percent of worldwide scientists agree about humans being the major contributor to global warming has been misstated and misunderstood. The number originated in one survey and represents a percentage of only 70 responding climate scientists.

The accuracy of contemporary and historic weather measurements continues to be challenged by reputable scientists. Predicted increases in catastrophic weather events haven't materialized. Polar bears are thriving despite diminished Arctic ice. Historically, more people have died of extreme cold than extreme heat. Coastal cities are not under water. Global warming isn't responsible for Antarctic Larsen C ice shelf calving. Clean Power Plan mandates would bankrupt states and businesses. Personal profit is to be made from cap and trade schemes.

Excluding a catastrophic hit from asteroid or electromagnetic pulse, the actual odds that earth will be inhabited in 2100 are good. What we need for positive action is trust that we're not being sold lies or speculation and commitment to changes that don't lead to economic destruction. We currently have neither.

Donna O'Keefe

Town of River Falls

---

Heartless

TO THE EDITOR

What a cruel party the Republicans are. I call them the Party Without a Heart — PWOAH.

Trump, Pence, Ryan, McConnell and Republican congress people ad-nauseum, all pushing a health bill that disenfranchises millions of the poor, sick and elderly. Four senators derailed the enactment of the latest health bill, two of whom felt it wasn't punitive enough.

Out of almost 300 house and senate Republicans, only two objected on a humanitarian basis. A pox on the future efforts of the PWOAH!

Marvin L. Nelson

River Falls

---

Yes, we can do better than rant

TO THE EDITOR

Mr. Robert Daniel Smith expressively responded to my recent letter regarding Muslims and Sharia law. I accept his scorn as I regret my letter was written in anger.

The reason for my snit? British newspapers reported that, following deadly Muslim terror attacks at a Manchester concert and on a London bridge (31 people dead, 298 injured), the current focus of London's Metropolitan Police was hunting down the "criminals" who left strips of bacon at area mosques.

On local television, I watched Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, once again list off crimes against Islam.

"The (federal) government has produced ample evidence to establish the associations of CAIR, ISNA, and NAIT with the Islamic Association for Palestine, and with Hamas," U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Solis stated in a July 1, 2009, ruling. (I corrected several syntactical errors in the judge's verbal statement.)

In his letter, Mr. Smith presented an argument equating a biblical passage (Numbers 31: 17-18) with suras in the Koran. The likeness is undeniable, but they were both written when the life of man remained rather "poor, nasty, brutish, and short."

Yet today, there are fundamentalist Muslim factions forcing their 1,300-year-old moral and legal code on people at the point of a sword or bomb blast.

Mr. Smith attempted to sever our Founding Fathers' deistic beliefs from the "Judeo-Christian" tradition. Deism is but a small branch of the Judeo-Christian tradition. Deists believe the creator made the world, leaving behind only "natural law" to guide us, and without any divine intervention.

Though I disagreed with his views, I respected Mr. Smith's intriguingly written letter, until his final paragraph. It was not an argument, but a globalist rant. He could do better.

Been there, done that.

James Anderson

River Falls

---

Discover real immigration stories

TO THE EDITOR

We extend an invitation to the people of River Falls to join us at the informational meeting "Immigration: Myths And Realities" 7 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the Baldwin Library, 400 Cedar St..

The Rev. David Anderson and Joyce Anderson will give the presentation about their experience in Eau Claire County working with immigrants.

We are going. We hope to discover what if anything would engender fear about the farm workers, documented or undocumented, who toil at the many dairies and farms in Wisconsin. If we can discover the stories of the workers who come to Wisconsin from Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Colombia and other countries we know we can dismiss fear. We also will be reminded of similar stories that our ancestors would have told 100 or more years ago. Dismissing fear is good for our health and the health of our community.

Immigrant farm workers are humble, hard working people like you and me, wanting to work and to provide a better opportunity for their families. These immigrants are performing important jobs in every sector of society — in Wisconsin and throughout the country. In the agricultural sector, many times it is immigrants who pick fruits and vegetable in hot weather so you and I can get them from the market or who work on dairy farms, regardless of the weather conditions for up to ten hours per day. We all benefit from their work on a daily basis by consuming these products.

Jack and Julie Kenefick

Martell Township