LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (April 27, 2017)

Blanket spraying of vegetation, regardless of its quality or the presence of noxious weeds, disrupts existing stable plant communities and thus gives even more opportunity for invasion of noxious weeds and in the long run increase roadside maintenance costs.

This shortsighted decision of the town of Kinnickinnic to spray all 42 miles of town roadsides will result in the loss of the last remnants of native wildflowers that occur along town roads. An Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management (IRVM) program, which uses a combination of herbicides, mowing, biological controls, prescribed fire, and reintroduction of desirable native vegetation, must be implemented instead.

As a town resident, I agree that efforts must be made to control wild parsnip but I also know that all 42 miles are NOT infested as of yet, and many of the roadsides still hold small populations of Trilliums, Blue Phlox, Red Milkweed, Lupine, Blazing Stars, Prairie Gentian, to name a few. All this will be lost if this policy is allowed to be implemented.

With an IRVM plan in place, areas of high quality vegetation as well as areas currently infested with noxious weeds would be identified. And with this plan a combination of spot spraying, mowing, biological controls, prescribed burning and reintroducing desirable native species with the long term objective being to establish diverse stands of native plants in the right of way.

These strong weed-resistant plant communities adapt to all roadside conditions and provide a variety of services, enhancing rainfall infiltration, slowing runoff, trapping sediment, reducing erosion and creating habitat for pollinators, nesting birds and other wildlife, thereby in the long run reducing roadside maintenance costs.

We will have roadsides with nothing but grass that has to be sprayed every two years for the next 50 years? 100 years? Is this what we want? At what cost? I think not.

Wayne Huhnke

Town of Kinnickinnic