Meyer Middle School

Within the language arts curriculum at Meyer Middle School, students study, research, and learn about mythology through a variety of instructional approaches.

Conveniently, the film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” aligns well to the current mythology unit and was released on Nov. 18.

Seeing the connection between mythology in our curriculum and fantasy/mythology within the plot, we asked Michelle Maher (Falls Theater owner) if she would be willing to open the doors of her theater to our students.

Without reservations, Michelle Maher graciously allowed 120 seventh grade students into her theater for a showing of the film on the release day!

Not only did the Falls Theater grant a private showing of the film, but we were also provided admission, popcorn, candy, and a large drink for a gracious price!

As educators within the River Falls School District, we focus on the importance of character and weave it through all aspects of instruction.

Through the generous and welcoming embrace of the Falls Theater, our students witnessed the value and importance of character at work.

Thank you Falls Theater for being a staple in the River Falls community and supporting education. You are a stunning example of leading with character, the Wildcat Way.