Arts Minded: Fortunate for gallery art exhibitions

One example is a gorgeous new show that opened recently and runs through Dec. 3 in the main galleries at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson. As described in the exhibition's brochure and essay, "In This Place" is a multi-faceted exhibition exploring the question, "What makes a place holy?" Its focus is on the lands of the Qur'an, the Torah, and the Bible, from ancient times to the present, and on the multiplicity of ways people experience these places as holy. The artists come from three religious traditions: Hend Al-Mansour, Muslim; Susan Armington, Christian; and Sylvia Horwitz, Jewish." The Minnesota Mosaic Guild artists also present a dazzling display of excellent work. www.thephipps.org, 715-386-8409.

Events and opportunities

• Kids From Wisconsin celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2018. For information about this group of student ambassadors for Wisconsin and their upcoming concert schedule, go to www.kidsfromwisconsin.org.

• Continuing through Nov. 14, at UW-RF Gallery 101, Kleinpell Fine Arts Center, BFA exhibition.

• Thursday, Nov. 9, continuing through Dec. 2, Art's House presents an exhibition by student members of the UW-RF Art Club. From 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Art's House hosts an ArtFul Friday reception at 108 E. Maple St., RF.

• 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, art opening at Gallery 120, 120 N. Main St., River Falls.

• 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, art opening at Orange Dragon Gallery, 122 Orange St., Prescott.

• At 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, UW-RF Black Box Theater, Kleinpell Fine Arts Center, Proud Theater Performance based on the life experiences of LGBTQ youth with the objective of creating positive difference in the world via the theater arts. Free.

• Nov. 17 through Jan. 8, A Gift by the Hand at The Phipps Center for the Arts, 715-386-8409.

• At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, Community Barn Dance with the Barn Cats, sponsored by the River Falls Community Arts Base at Montessori gym, 429 Maple St., RF. Adults, $5, children 12 and under, $2.50. Snacks for purchase.

• Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Dec. 28, ArtReach, downtown Stillwater, Pop-up Shop.

• 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Holiday reception at Orange Dragon Gallery, 122 Orange St., Prescott.

• 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Art's House, 108 E. Maple St., RF, Artful Friday reception.

• 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. UWRF Undergraduate Research Fall Gala, Riverview Ballroom, University Center. www.uwrf.edu/URSCA

• Pauly Cudd's glass studio must cancel the annual open house while he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery. Sales will continue by appointment. www.glassbypauly.com. We wish you well, Pauly.

The following UW-RF concerts are free at Abbott Concert Hall, KFA unless otherwise noted:

• At noon Friday, Nov. 10, Frances Cohler Coffee Concert features Laura Sewell, cello and Ivan Konev, piano

• 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10. UW-RF Piano Festival opening concert featuring two Korean pianists: Michael Kim and Kyung Kim.

• At noon Friday, Dec. 1. Coffee Concert with singer, Jane Wray and Layton "Skip" James, Keyboards

• 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Holiday Choral Concert (may be ticketed).

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Holiday Choral Concert (may be ticketed).

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. UW-RF Swing Dance at Falcons' Nest, University Center.

• 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18. St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Extravaganza, tickets at the door: adults $8, seniors & students $5.

• Do you have creative ideas about reconfiguring the Kinnickinnic river corridor? Pick up "City Source," Fall Issue, from the city of River Falls, 222 Lewis St. (west of Main Street).

• UW-RF alumnus Calyssa Hall is the Artistic Director of the amazing Zephyr Theatre project in downtown Stillwater. For more info about its events and progress, go to www.stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org

This from an anonymous poet:

"I'm glad that I was good today

as good as I was able.

I'm glad to be inside this house

and sitting at this table.

I'm glad that it's Thanksgiving Day

and all the world is merry.

And I'm glad I have a fork

and that the pie is cherry."

The River Falls Community Arts Base wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.