From This Perch column: Redrawing district boundaries

1. How Republicans, who had full power over state government, went about redrawing district boundaries;

2. The impact of their actions; and

3. A question: Should Wisconsin change the way it handles redistricting?

While this column will probably come across as a criticism of Republicans, it is really more a criticism of a process - one that seems to beg for abuse, regardless of which political party is in power.

Indeed, if Democrats had held all the cards after the 2010 election, it's a safe bet that they too would have tried to create their own partisan maps, although I'm not sure about the secrecy I describe below.

1. GOP process.

Rather than holding hearings or forming a committee, the first thing Republican legislators did was to hire a lawyer and lobbyist team (at taxpayer expense) to work on redistricting.

That seems a bit odd, but then things went from odd to weird. That lawyer/lobbyist team and a few Republican legislative aides began holding secret meetings at the offices of a Madison law firm, located — literally — across the street from our state Capital. There, they went to work looking for ways to maximize the Republican advantage.

Only Republican legislators were allowed to see the maps in advance of their public release. But before being able to view the maps, Republicans had to sign a document drafted by the lawyers (entitled "Privileged Attorney-Client Communication"). Local Sen. Sheila Harsdorf and former Rep. Dean Knudson each signed.

In signing that agreement, the GOP legislators promised not to talk about the new maps as they were being fashioned. (Like, not talk to you or me).

Why go to that trouble of signing this kind of a deal with the lawyers?

Because when there is an attorney-client relationship, communications between attorney and client are typically confidential and nobody else's business.

The problem, as the Republicans eventually learned, was that their communications were actually the public's business.

Anyway, after a few months of secretly working away in those law offices, the Republicans had their new maps — maps that control our elections to this day.

Predictably, the legal stuff hit the fan right away, with unhappy Democrats filing lawsuits challenging the legality of the re-districting.

As litigation went on, requests for the GOP's redistricting records were made. Pretty normal stuff in a lawsuit. But attorneys for the Republican legislators resisted, arguing that the secret records were protected by — you got it — that attorney-client privilege.

Their argument didn't fly with the federal judge who ordered the release of the records.

"Quite frankly," federal Judge J.P. Stadtmueller wrote, "the Legislature and the actions of its counsel give every appearance of flailing wildly in a desperate attempt to hide from both the court and the public the true nature of exactly what transpired in the redistricting process."

Then Judge Stadtmueller (appointed by President Reagan in 1987) added a zinger, referring to Republican legislators' litigation tactics as "a poorly disguised attempt to cover up a process that should have been public from the outset, despite the Legislature's concerted efforts to mask the process behind the closed doors of a private law firm."

OK, now that is a judicial smackdown.

2. Impact of the GOP redistricting.

The first statewide election after the Republicans created the new districts came in the fall of 2012. When the dust had settled, the impact of the redistricting was clear:

Congress

GOP % of Total Votes: 49%

Seats Won: 62.5%

Assembly

GOP % of Total Votes: 46%

Seats Won: 60%

State Senate

GOP % of Total Votes: 45%

Seats Won: 55%

Power without a majority. But what do we expect when we leave it to politicians to manipulate their own district boundaries?

3. Is There a better way?

If one party has the power to create an unlevel playing field, voters become like card-players playing with a stacked deck — stacked by whichever party happens to have the power to do the stacking. Depending on your political stripe, you might be happy to play with that stacked deck, or you might not.

But even if you like today's dealer, you may not like tomorrow's.

Not all states handle redistricting as a political power grab. Some use nonpartisan redistricting commissions or agencies. (Our neighbor Iowa is the gold standard on redistricting in a clean way, a system that has served them well since 1981).

States like Iowa do this because they see that the legislators — Democrats and Republicans alike — have a conflict of interest when it comes to drawing boundaries.

Here's an idea for Sen. Harsdorf and Rep. Shannon Zimmerman to consider: initiate a move in the state Senate and Assembly to have a constitutional amendment put to Wisconsin voters, one that would require future redistricting to be placed in the hands of a non-partisan body.

Politicians might prefer to keep the current system, but why not give the people a choice on how we handle redistricting?