Viewpoint: Dam Removal would place the Kinni at risk

By the early 1900s the Kinnickinnic's native brook trout population was in serious decline due to over-fishing and deteriorating river quality, and the river itself had been neglected and mistreated.

However, by the 1960s, people realized that restoring the Kinni was important. Over the next 50 years tireless efforts from the Kinni River Land Trust, Kiap-TU Wish (Trout Unlimited), concerned local area farmers and landowners, countless volunteers, and the DNR have transformed the Kinni into one of the top trout streams in Wisconsin. Non-native brown trout were added, stocked through the early 1970s, to help increase the trout population. Both brown and brook trout now inhabit the entire length of the Kinni (including the deeper channels running through the small lakes) and the entire length is Class 1 (self-sustaining) trout water according to the DNR. During all the restoration years the dams, hydros, and lakes were in place.

The Trout Unlimited group (Kiap-TU- Wish) states on their website: "The slightly warmer water below River Falls supports more minnow and crustacean life, which can support larger trout (though in fewer numbers), than the upper reaches. In the lower—more fertile reaches—browns are bigger and less frequent, but still plentiful. Although the occasional brook trout can be found, mostly brown trout inhabit the Lower Kinni with densities around 3,000 trout per mile of stream."

So, even though river temperature is an often debated issue, the river below town actually holds the larger trophy trout due to slightly warmer water and thus more food available for trout.

A dam has been in place below Lake George since the early 1900s. A dam has been in place since before tractors were used to plow fields. The dams have been in place when the river was returned to Class 1 status. The reason the lakes are now shallower and full of sediment is because they have been protecting the pristine gravel spawning beds of the Lower Kinni for 100 years.

The lakes protect the Lower Kinni from sediment.

Dam removal would require new, expensive, risky plans to address the same on-going threats to the river. Without the sediment protection provided by the lakes, one bad flood that silts out the gravel beds of the Lower Kinni could destroy decades of hard work. We seem to have "100-year floods" every five years now. Is a small waterfall worth the increased risk?

We currently have an excellent trout stream, rated Class 1 for the entire 22-mile length. We have a pair of fully functioning, city-owned, hydro-electric dams that provide renewable energy and revenue, while our lakes provide sediment control for the river. Our dams also act as impressive physical barriers that could protect the Upper Kinni from potential invasive species or trout diseases creeping up from the St. Croix.

The only benefit from dam removal is more water would flow over the currently exposed rocks below the Junction Dam. No huge waterfall, simply a small waterfall framed below a large bridge. This isn't a huge tourist attraction or unique photo opportunity.

Dam removal will expose the entire length of the Kinnickinnic River to greater future risk. Focus our efforts on lake shore improvement and beautification. Focus on Upper Kinni agricultural runoff and flood control. Restore the lakes to their original depths. Continue to create new walking paths, fishing/observation docks, and park benches. Even creating a floating stage in Lake George has been mentioned. These unique features would allow residents and visitors, of all ages and physical abilities, the opportunity to explore and enjoy the quiet tranquility of River Falls. Dam removal is not worth the increased risk to the already phenomenal Kinnickinnic River.