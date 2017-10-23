Viewpoint: District needs the community's input

What has been done to identify reasonable facility improvement needs?

Our district hired a professional and reputable firm to complete a comprehensive facility needs assessment; we conducted a formal enrollment projection study; we obtained future housing development projections from the City; we have an examined capacity shortage issues at our elementary schools; engineering reports related to mechanical needs have been obtained; identification of roofing and parking lot replacement needs are on file; and a survey of our entire staff was conducted to gain their insights related to our facility needs. Additionally, there remain lingering facility needs that did not pass in a 2011 referendum.

Based on the collection of the above information, the Board seated an Ad Hoc Committee to narrow the focus and to zero-in on the highest priorities related to facility needs. Our district then held four collaborative community focus group engagement sessions to gather feedback and opinions related to these priorities. The Focus Group feedback helped in the final design of our community survey questions.

Below is a brief summary of facility improvements for which we seek your survey opinion:

District-wide: Create greater community access and to our facilities (indoor flexi-space to include options for senior citizen gatherings, recreation/athletic space, auditoriums); roofing and blacktop replacements; aging maintenance needs that outpace our ability to fully address through our limited annual budget.

High School: In general the building is in great shape but we need to repair several swimming pool issues; replace auditorium lighting and sound systems; repair tennis court and running tracks (indoor and outside).

Meyer Middle School: Add air conditioning; improve science classrooms; update tennis courts into new community accessible pickle ball, tennis and basketball courts; modest improvements to the auditorium.

Rocky Branch, Greenwood, and Westside Elementary: Add the classrooms necessary to accommodate the student growth we are experiencing; adding flexible space (for community use, small/large group instruction, STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art Math) activities, cafeteria space, Kids Club, etc.); upgrade kitchen equipment and space; remove 1978 portable classrooms from Westside.

Public Montessori Elementary/Academy Building: Several iterations of Academy Building options have been studied over the past 10-plus years including citizen committees, architectural and engineering reports, and a host of research that explained the cost of renovation to be a more costly and ineffective long-term solution. Additionally, our Public Montessori Elementary School has grown dramatically in enrollment and the facility needs improvement to meet educationally adequate standards shared at our other elementary schools. The 1920's section was closed over two years ago and is no longer in use.

For a variety of reasons, it is time to move forward with our Academy Building decisions in a responsible and respectful manner. Responsible by way of identifying the best financial approach to meet the needs of our growing Montessori School; respectful by way of appreciating the historical significance of that site. The survey will explain the option of razing the 1920's/40's sections of the building while proposing to add classrooms and renovate the 1990's section of the building for our Public Montessori Elementary School.

To be clear, this approach supports the continuing tradition of having a school on the same property that has been home to a school since 1854. The Board will make efforts to preserve and incorporate some nostalgic items/structures and integrate them into the new Public Montessori Elementary addition and/or preserve items for other community use.

Lastly, and of great significance, our district is retiring some debt — basically "burning a mortgage." Timing our referendum around this debt retirement will allow for significant facility improvements to be accomplished while minimizing the tax impact on the community.

Now we need community input on our current plans that are under consideration. We want and need your collaborative input—please complete and return the community survey.

Thank you — and if you have any questions, please feel free to contact Superintendent Jamie Benson 715-425-1800.