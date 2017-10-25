But things change in 30 years and a recent NCL cruise we took to New England and Canada left much to be desired. You of course are aware of naval traditions and ships given names like His Majesty's Ship Intrepid, H.M.S. Invincible, or H.M.S. Indomitable. The NCL ship we chose this time, King, was called The Gem.

My wife and I think it should be renamed "H.M.S Inconvenient." It's typical of the new breed of ocean liner. "Inconvenient" is 1,000 feet long and 14 stories tall, and carries 2,500 passengers. It looked more like a hillside Tuscan village (Like San Gimignano) than a sailing ship. The captain of this top-heavy vessel did not look like the Scandinavian actor von Sydow, but more like Justin Timberlake, hair all slicked back.

I must admit we were partly to blame for signing on in the first place because I am ancient and infirm. We asked for a suite midships, so we wouldn't have to walk a quarter of a mile to get a cup of coffee. But they stuck us at the very front of the ship, so we'd be a thousand feet and several stories away from where the action, the food, and the entertainment were located.

What "action," your royal highness? Your nation is known for its fine arts, for the Edvards, Grieg and Munch. What we got was a cheesy art gallery featuring reproductions of quaint cottages and a daily trivia quiz in which we were expected to know that Pat Boone was the singer who popularized "April Love." Oh, and let's not forget the hypnotist who was not able to put anyone to sleep.

NCL also failed in the food category. No, no, we didn't expect lutefisk and lefse, gammel or prim osts. Not even herring. Instead we were treated to Italian, Brazilian, Japanese, and Chinese specialty restaurants. One was fair, that being LeBistro, the French place, where you had to pay $15 per plate extra to get away from buffalo hide tough steaks the Italian ristorante called "Tuscan Style T-Bones."

When the calories were all finally consumed, my Beautiful Wife and I agreed the best offering we had eaten all week was at O'Sheehan's Pub, open 24 hours. What was it, you ask? A quality skin-on hot dog with coney sauce, mustard and onions. And, King, I must congratulate you for turning the other cheek and allowing NCL to offer a German-style hotdog with sauerkraut and bacon, so soon after your invaders starved and froze half your loyal subjects only 70 years ago. So your country's reputation for tolerance was given a real boost. Hitler should have been so nice.

Apologists for Norwegian-style social welfare programs always say taxes are good because they tend to level out opportunities for not only the rich, but also the poor. Before we left the States, we were encouraged to pay extra for the drink package. All you could scarf down of liquor, wine, beer and even soda for a mere $85 per passenger. We purchased and as soon as the bars opened, we bellied up to cash in as it were. I ordered a martini and flipped out my drink pass.

"You have to pay extra for Martinis, sir." The mixologist explained that my pass was only good for drinks that cost $10 or less. The Martini was selling for $29.95.

"What can I purchase with this pass?" I asked.

"A shot of whiskey, but you must add a tip of $1.70."

Years ago when I taught at Augsburg College, I had the pleasure of meeting your father, King Olaf, a handsome, imposing man, dressed in a doubled-breasted pinstripe, circa 1945. He was enjoying a sumptuous meal with officials in the student union. He kept looking up and down the table, as if something were missing.

What could it be?

"Beer, wine and brennevin [brandy]," replied an aged historian, who knew about kings. After lunch, your father retreated to a college in Northfield named after him, where I'll wager he got the same treatment.

Your father, King Harald, was not a vengeful person, but I can't help wondering if NCL's liquor program wasn't called by insiders "King Olaf's Revenge."

Anyway, I got used to the swill my pass would allow and spent the next seven days at least more comfortable than your citizens in 1942.