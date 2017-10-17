On Oct. 25, we will begin a four-day "charrette" — an intensive series of community workshops, design labs, open houses, and presentations. You are encouraged to participate as much as possible, especially during the presentations on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. See www.kinnicorridor.org for the schedule and our "Charrette Toolkit." We urge you to spend some time with the kit, reviewing the six subject-specific Tech Talks held from January to September, as well as studies that have been conducted as part of the project, and existing studies and research about the river, hydros, dams, and corridor.

A variety of alternative design concepts will emerge from the charrette. These concepts will help the Committee evaluate three scenarios related to the future of the City's existing hydroelectric facilities:

• relicensing our two hydroelectric facilities and keeping both dams;

• surrendering our license and removing both dams; and

• relicensing the hydro facility at Junction Falls and keeping the dam, and surrendering the hydro facility at Powell Falls and removing the dam.

In February, the Committee will recommend one of the scenarios listed above to the City Council to assist councilmembers with their relicensing decision; the decision is scheduled for the Feb. 27, 2018, Council meeting. Following the Council's decision, we will work with City staff and project consultants to further refine the design concepts from the charrette and develop the final corridor plan. The community will have several more opportunities to provide their input and feedback, which will eventually result in a preferred plan presented to the City Council by early 2019.

Some important things we would like you to know:

• The corridor includes not only a 7-mile stretch of river, part of it running through the city, but also the natural and built environments on either side of the river, which include our downtown, adjacent neighborhoods, parkland, multiple pathways, and wildlife habitats.

• Contrary to some comments we have heard, the Committee has not made a decision about what to recommend to the Council. That recommendation will be made only after we review the results of the charrette; the existing and recently produced studies; and the many comments we have received at Tech Talks, in comment boxes, via online forms, from electronic and in-person surveys, and through conversations with community members. While we may have some personal opinions about the issues involved, we have tried very hard to stay neutral as a committee and to represent all voices in the community.

• We realize that there are other groups passionate about one scenario or another and we welcome and appreciate their contributions to the conversation; however, this project is not aligned with any one position or organization.

• The adopted corridor plan will be a long-range planning document and will likely take a number of years to implement, as funds will need to be secured from applicable federal, state, local, and private sources. We will all need to be patient as the process unfolds.

To those of you who have participated in this process over the past 10 months, we thank you and encourage your continued involvement. For those of you who haven't yet engaged, NOW is the time to have a direct impact on the future of our river and river corridor. We look forward to working and sharing with you at the charrette.

