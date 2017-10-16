Greg Peters column: Setting the 'Barr' high

According to numerous website reports, Domino's Pizza recorded their largest one-day sales totals on June 17, 1994. What was happening where tens of millions of Americans were glued to their TV set during dinner time and ordering pizza? June 17, 1994, was the evening O.J. Simpson was being chased in his white Bronco.

"People love it when you lose; they love dirty laundry."

I'm tired of dirty laundry. In fact, I despise dirty laundry right about now. There is a vast spectrum of people in our country and we seemingly focus much of our attention on those at the very edge of the evil spectrum. They are the worst of the very worst in our red, white, and blue spectrum of citizens. It's time to focus on the best of the very best. The proverbial squeaky wheel will not be receiving the grease today. I need inspiration; not desperation.

One doesn't have to look very far to find the best of the best right here in River Falls. If there's any retired morning coffee-sipping groups in River Falls complaining about "the kids today" or any over-scheduled gen-x-ers worried about who's going to be leading our country in 25 years, there's no need to worry if every town in America has an Izzy Barr. Hard-working, humble, and helpful are just three character traits to describe River Falls High School senior Izzy Barr and those are just the ones that begin with the letter "H."

The Wildcat volleyball team is currently 37-0 and All-State setter Izzy Barr is a big reason why. The Wildcats will play for their second straight conference championship Thursday at 7 p.m. against Eau Claire North in River Falls, their 2017 regular-season finale.

If it's the first volleyball match you'll see, the setter is to an offense like a steering wheel is to a Ferrari. The hitters are the engine and they usually receive all the headlines. The Wildcat hitters have their V-8 engines pumping on all cylinders right now, but without the pinpoint accuracy of Barr in the driver's seat, the car would crash.

"My coaches have always told me to better the ball," said Barr, "and make them (the hitters) as successful as they can be. It is such a great feeling to know that what you are doing is impacting the people around you."

Barr is not only impacting her teammates on the court, she's also doing the same thing in the community, so much so, local roofers may be receiving some added business in the near future. Groups of elementary and middle school-aged girls now play a game called "Beat Izzy Barr" in their driveways and they're wearing their parents' shingles out.

"If we pass, set, and hit the ball on top of the garage roof, then 'we' get a point," said two Rocky Branch Elementary fifth graders, "if we don't, then 'Izzy Barr' gets two points."

With River Falls youth volleyball participants at record high numbers, it's a "driveway game" Izzy doesn't mind "losing" every time.

"Izzy spent thousands of hours in our driveway doing the exact same thing," said River Falls Assistant Coach (and dad) Fred Barr. "I think the younger kids heard that's how she practiced and it's pretty cool they came up with that."

Izzy, a member of the student council and National Honor Society, also mentors fourth graders as part of the iMentor program teaching internet safety.

"It's always a great feeling when you hear that younger kids look up to you," said Izzy, "because you feel that much better about yourself and you want to continue to inspire them more and more."

Barr recently notched 3,700 sets in her high school career this past Monday against Park Cottage Grove. It may not seem like must-see TV dirty laundry news, but she's setting the "Barr" extremely high for her teammates and her community. I think it's the side of the spectrum worth writing about.