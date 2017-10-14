Dave Wood: Who says you can't go home again?

"What are you kids doing this weekend?"

"Oh, I guess we'll go out to dinner."

"Where?"

"The country club, I suppose."

That raised his hackles. Pa figured the Whitehall Country Club was a place for doctors, lawyers and other professional trash. Too snooty for Pa. Not really, but he thought so.

"Where should we go, Pa?"

You should go to the Hillside Fish House in Bluff Siding across the river from Winona. That's where your mother and I go."

"Aw, geez. It's so crummy looking, parked in that shale pit and sided with asphalt shingles."

"I thought you were an English teacher. Don't you know you can't judge a book by its cover?" retorted Pa, who matriculated at Whitewater State Teacher's College in 1929 and got bored and went home the second semester.

Properly abashed, Ruth and I decided to give Hillside a shot. We got there to find garish wallpaper garnished with martini glasses sporting pimiento-stuffed olives. The bar was ancient, the booths were wooden, but the bartender told us he was a grad student at the London School of Economics and mixed us excellent drinks. We perused worn menus.

What's this!? Caviar and Toast Points....75 cents; Batter Fried Walleye $4; Fisherman's

platter with lobster tails and jumbo shrimp and walleye $10.

We were waited on by a tall, husky woman. I ordered hashed browns on the side.

"We ain't got hashed browns, only home fries." Not perfect, Pa, I thought to myself.

But when the food came, it was delicious, everything cooked to order. I told the tall waitress that where I come from in Minneapolis her home fries are called hashed browns.

"No sh..?" she said.

Needless to say the Hillside became our go-to place for all occasions, special and otherwise. We got to know Leonard Losinski, the long time owner, who told us the Hillside was originally a railroad hotel when the Green Bay & Western came through 120 years before.

"Indians, who dwelled in the Marshland swamp across the highway, would trade fresh caught walleye for kerosene, something new for us and for the Indians."

Subsequently, I wrote a big story about that for Wisconsin Trails Magazine and spread the word personally to all and sundry. (Minneapolis Tribune food critic Will Jones liked the fresh caught bullheads in early spring!)

And then Leonard Losinski died after 70 years at the deep frier. What would happen to Hillside? Probably some city slicker would by it, change the menu, ruin it and would then declare bankruptcy. I'm happy to say it didn't happen. Last month Ruth and I made our way to Bluff Siding on Highway 35 to see a sign in the parking lot (which was full of cars) that announced the new owner was celebrating his 25th year as owner of the Hillside.

In we went. The place had been expanded a bit, had a new dining room. The line was long at 6 p.m. And the maitre d' told a couple ahead of us that the wait would be at least two hours. We waited.

The menu hadn't changed much, except, of course the prices, which were still reasonable. French baguettes and a bowl of dipping olive oil replaced Leonard's mushy dinner rolls. The caviar is gone and they still don't serve hashed browns.

Nevertheless Ruth and I felt we were home again.