Improving health care for Wisconsin

Given the failure last week in the Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act and pass a health care bill, it is time to take this as an opportunity to move past the political games. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to provide certainty to families, veterans, children and seniors that they will continue to have access to affordable, quality health care. We need to recognize what works in health care, fix what doesn't, and lower health care costs for all Americans.

There is no question that many things about the Affordable Care Act are working. You don't have to look further for proof of that than Sarah Payne, from La Crosse, whose 3-year-old daughter Madelyn has faced a lifetime of complex medical challenges including vision loss, seizures, and developmental and mobility delays. Because of the Affordable Care Act, Sarah and her family don't have to worry that Madelyn could be denied the life-saving health coverage she needs.

However, some fixes need to be made to improve the Affordable Care Act, which is why I have introduced a plan to improve health care for Wisconsin. Under my plan, we will work to stabilize the insurance markets, reduce costs for individuals and small businesses, address rising drug prices, and continue delivery system and payment reform.

Our work to ensure all Wisconsinites have access to affordable, quality health care is not done. In the coming months, I will work together with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to improve health care for Wisconsinites.