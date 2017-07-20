Library Notes:Summer is slipping quickly by

There's one more Book Club in a Bar coming up on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Johnnie's Bar, 116 N. Main St. The book is "Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in their Digital World" by

Devorah Heitner, who will be in River Falls to speak about raising digital natives in September.

There are also book reviews and bingo sheets for you to fill out and prizes to win!

I'm finishing this up on Saturday, just after the Kiddie Parade, petting zoo and games on the library lawn. Beautiful day, lots of people, lots of fun! Thank you to the new River Falls Royal Ambassadors for coming to judge the parade. All the kids were adorable, but some stood out from the pack. Our winners in each category were:

• Wheels: Fred & Wilma Flintstone — Raelyn and Harvin Richter;

• Heroes: Police officer & robber — Jackson and Alex Tady;

• Miscellaneous: Sail Away (captain and his crew) — Elijah and Emilyn Suhr;

• Build a Better World: Build a Better World Piece by Piece (Legos) — Ben and Katie Schroeder and Emma Miller;

• Storybook Characters: Huck Finn — Sully Nelson;

• Trout n' About: Shark Bait—Olivia, Ezra, TJ and Fiona Huber;

• Fantasy: Princess & Pony — Keira & Patches.

Congratulations, everyone!

Next week's children's program will be "The Ribbles Build a Residence," presented by Traveling Lantern Theater. This will be held in the lower level community room, Wednesday, July 26 at 10:30 a.m. This is the final Wednesday program, but children are encouraged to keep reading and collecting beads throughout the summer.

On Thursday, July 27 from 6:30-7 p.m., you can learn the Art of Salad Prep in a Jar. Family Fresh Wellness Specialist Louise Bilek will present this free demonstration on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice by preparing meals in advance. Each participant will walk away with a half pint salad and the recipes to recreate the salads in your own homes! Free childcare will be provided by the Teens in Power volunteers in the storytime room.

The summer Foreign Film Series is underway on Mondays at 7 p.m. The film on July 24 will be Sweden's "The 100 year-old man who climbed out the window and disappeared," based on the book of the same name.

Karen Enstad Rommelfanger just donated a copy of her book "The Model Elementary School at River Falls" to the library. It's a history of the campus school from its beginning as the training school for the State Normal School or teacher's college to its closing as the J.H. Ames Lab School. The author attended classes here from 1948-1958. This is great reading for anyone who attended or student taught at the campus school. Ms. Rommelfanger has copies for sale as well. I have contact information on that, or check at Freeman Drug.

—By Nancy Miller, Library Director