Superintendent's Corner: High School facility under repair

Months ago, the school board promptly implemented a two-pronged approach to resolve the issue. First, the district consulted with the original architects and engineers who designed the High School in 2000, a mechanical contractor on the original construction, as well as independent forensic engineers and newly retained design professionals. These efforts defined the source and cause of the leaks, and importantly, permitted the development of a scope of repair to fix the leaks on a permanent basis. It was discovered that the incorrect type of piping was installed in a large portion of the HVAC system, which corroded over time and began to leak. The repair project involves replacing the incorrect piping with the correct style of pipe, as well as related HVAC equipment damaged by the pipe corrosion.

The repair project is currently underway, and is expected to be completed before school starts this fall. Repair costs will total approximately $2.895 million. In order to finance this project, the Board will tap several financial sources such as: deferring future district-wide maintenance projects; utilizing a portion of our district's fund balance; and using other one-time available funds that would not be normally used for ongoing, continuous expenses. Although these repair costs will set us back with future maintenance needs, the board was able to avoid budgetary cuts to educational programs.

Due to the extensive nature of the pipe leaks and the cost of repairs, the second prong of the Board's strategy involved retaining a law firm to analyze and evaluate the pipe condition and provide recommendations to the board on the district's legal rights to pursue reimbursement of the repair costs from the parties responsible for the piping issue. The investigation included the following activities:

• Interacting with the interested parties, including the architect, the engineer, the district's owner's representative, original contractors, and available witnesses;

• Reviewing the opinions of the district's forensic experts investigating the cause of the leaks;

• Examining the project files of the architect, the district, permitting authorities, and other available materials, including potentially available insurance;

• Analysis of Wisconsin law regarding construction and design defect issues.

The Board has felt compelled to investigate potential sources of reimbursement to the district for the pipe replacement project including potentially available insurance coverages. Although it has certainly been an uphill climb due to contract terms and related laws, we will turn over every last stone and look at any/all options for recovering costs of this repair as our investigation nears an end.

Our school board knows of its responsibility to the students and to taxpayers. We need a safe and well-functioning building to educate our students while making responsible financial and legal decisions along the way. Our district is remaining transparent about the problem, our repair plans, our current finance plan to cover these costs, and our efforts to recoup associated costs if at all possible.

Our high school will remain a premier building in the district and our community, as it not only provides great experiences for students, but also hosts many events enjoyed by community members. Regardless of our litigation outcomes, we will make the appropriate repairs that will last for generations to come.

—By Jamie Benson, Superintendent of Schools