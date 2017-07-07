Arts Minded: Dedicate your artwork to freedom and dignity

But now, it is being sorely tested, primarily in the arenas of politics and religion. There is no time like the present for artists in America and worldwide to consider in depth how we organize ourselves for the greater good. While there have been many other periods of frightening instability on Earth, the present one seems particularly onerous in an age of resurgence of weapons of mass destruction and cyber warfare. I hope artists of all stripes, in communities big and small, of all creeds and colors, dedicate their work and raise their voices to embrace freedom and dignity.

Events and opportunities

• Call for musicians for St. Croix Valley Community Band—contact kristen.tjornehoj@uwrf.edu

• The following free, outdoor concerts 7 to 9 p.m., sponsored by RF Community Arts Base will happen (unless otherwise noted) at Veterans Park, Main and Elm streets, RF. Default rain site Riverwalk Deli, Main and Maple streets, RF.

• Friday, July 7, Journey to Recife, Jazz quintet leaning to Brazil

• Saturday, July 8, Good Intentions, Chris Silver and his Bluegrass Buddies

• Friday, July 14, 3 to 5 p.m., Old School at Heritage Park (RF Days)

• Saturday, July 15, 3 to 5 p.m., Steve Heath at Heritage Park (RF Days)

• Sunday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Beebe and Keeley at Heritage Park (RF Days)

• Sunday, July 16, 3 to 5 p.m., Practical Goods at Heritage Park (RF Days)

• Friday, July 21, Patchouli, originals

• Saturday, July 22, The Danger Rangers, eclectic mix of blues, country and rock

• Friday, July 28, Leighto and Wright, Anglo-Celtic folk rock

• Saturday, July 29, Tommy Bentz Band, pop/rock blues and originals

Sunday, July 9, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Art Demo by pottery artist Jeff Wilson at Orange Dragon Gallery, 122 Orange St., Prescott, WI orangedragonartgallery30 p.m, meet and greet artist reception for Personal Delight exhibit.

• Tuesdays UW-RF at 7 p.m.,Summer Chill on the Hill concert series, free, at Wall outdoor Amphitheatre. Grilled food, ice cream and beverages for purchase.

• July 11, Haley (Ika Haley Bonar), pop rock storytelling

• July 18, Reina del Cid, folksy fun

• July 25, St. Croix Valley Community Band, singers, songwriters and Sousa

Thursday, July 13, 4 to 8 p.m., Artist's receptions at Art's House, 108 Maple, RF and Gallery 120, at Global M.A.D.E., 120 N. Main,

• Monday, July 17, 7 p.m., RF Public Library, Union at Main Street, Nancy Miller's Foreign Film Festival begins. Free with movie snacks provided.

• Friday, July 28, 5:30 p.m., Denny Cooper, Doc of Roq, will perform songs from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond, outdoors on the patio at Selah Vie Café (formerly Dish and Spoon) and featuring wood fired oven baked pizza for purchase.

• For info on openings at the Hammond Arts Alliance contact lupine.anderson@gmail.com

• For many offerings at The Phipps Center for the Arts contact 715-386-8409, www.thephipps.org

• Pottery classes at Kinnickinnic Clayworks, 103 N. Main St., River Falls, 715-821-3982, www.kinniclay.com

• Classes at Fox Den Books, 120 S. Main St., River Falls, 715-425-6180, www.foxdenbooks.com

• Info on artist studios, classes, café rentals and events at BreakAway Arts, 111 E. Third St., Hastings, Minn., 651-437-3779, www.breakawayarts.com.

• Call for artists for Heart of the River: Celebrating the first 50 years of the St. Croix Scenic Riverway. A juried exhibition at The Phipps Center for the Arts, Sept. 14 to Oct. 21. Contact Nicole Pederson at HeARToftheRiver2017@gmail.com

— by Phyllis Goldin