Woodworking: The Better Than Nothing Dirt Band.

It lacks a comprehensive program to keep sidewalks in good shape, as I've written before in these pages. It lacks an Indian or Thai restaurant. It lacks a public indoor swimming pool. It lacks a strict enforcement of in-town speed limits, especially on Walnut Street, which has become a speedway ever since the roundabouts on Cascade have forced all drivers to avoid driving past the college and divert to Walnut Street, creating a hazard for little children and decrepit adults such as Yours Truly.

And it lacks a place where you can buy a man's dress shirt.

One thing that this town definitely does not lack is community spirit and cooperation.

Such spirit was in full force in May when the St. Paul Saints came to town to play the St. Croix Valley All Stars at our town's magnificent new ball park.

At first, I didn't want to attend, even though we'd bought tickets. I argued that my wheelchair would have a tough time making it up and down with whatever seats were left when we finally arrived. But my wife persisted and went out early to see if I could negotiate the steps. Not to worry. She was greeted by a cadre of volunteers who said I could reserve front row center with a blanket. I thus finally became a full-fledged River Fallsite and am looking forward to reserving a spot for watching the River Falls Day parade. I must admit it took me 19 years to figure out what a great town this place really is.

We watched the game, got waited on by volunteers and marveled at the local teenage team as they tended the diamond and environs before the Saints and All Stars took the field.

Half the town had gotten in the act and reminded me of Hillary Clinton's "It Takes a Village" message of years ago.

As I sat there enjoying the game, I was reminded me of a baseball match I attended years ago in Minneapolis, certainly no village, but a town full of people with big hearts if you knew how to look for them.

It all began the night before at the Little Wagon, a journalist hangout where a band I played in met every Tuesday night to scare away the customers as soon as we struck up our theme song, "La Golandrina." On this night, however, one couple stuck around.

Puzzled, our leader, columnist Robert T. Smith, shouted at them and said. "You're strangers here. Where are you from, St. Cloud?"

"We're from London, England" came the reply. The wife explained that they were big Twins fans back home and had entered a radio contest, the winner of which got airline tickets, lodging and enough tickets to watch an entire hometown series in this strange land. They explained they had been bedded down at a cheap motel, a few blocks away and how its management recommended The Little Wagon for their dining needs.

These Brits were either incredibly tolerant or totally tone deaf and listened and drank funny-tasting American beer for our entire gig, telling us at breaks that Kirby Puckett was their favorite Twin and how they had followed the team for their entire adult lives. They left at closing and promised to come back on the morrow.

And the band got together to pull a few strings and give the British a slightly different welcome than the radio that had stuck them in a cheap motel.

So in the morning they departed the motel to be met by a chauffeur driving a stretch limo. And off they traveled to fancy new hotel on the Mississippi and were installed in a two- story suite. "Your luggage will be in the room shortly," said the concierge. "So go to the ball game in our limo. You have tickets in the Twin City Federal private box, where you will be served lunch. The game over, return to our restaurant for a complimentary dinner."

The entire band was waiting in the TCF box, hosted by Robert Evans, our concertina player. We dined on Hero Sandwiches and pricey Scotch, no charge. When the game was over Robert T grabbed our guests and said, "Follow me." Down they went into the bowels of the Humpty Dome to the locker room where they enjoyed an audience with Kirby Puckett. Next morning, they picked up their complimentary copy of the Star Tribune and found their pictures and their story on the front page of B Section, by, of course, Robert T Smith.

Ah, the power of the press is a wonderful thing when it connects with a community, even one as nutty as The Better Than Nothing Dirt Band.

—By Dave Wood, columnist