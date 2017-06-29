Woodworking: Learning to talk 'Wisconsin'

That's perhaps an overstatement because if truth be told I have benefited from her newly acquired skill. If there's someone in a train car or on a tour bus or in a pub or restaurant, Ruth will be right there to learn if he or she is worth talking to.

Case in point. On a trip to Europe many years ago, she struck up a conversation with a Bostonian named Saul Beaumont, a space engineer. "So how can you spend two months here in Europe with a job like that?" asked Ruth.

Beaumont replied: Because the space industry is all but dead and my company is laying off. I'm here hiding so they can't nail me with a pink slip." It apparently worked because we traveled together for several weeks, only to have him visit us a year later at our hobby farm in Wisconsin, accompanied by a female partner. They pitched a tent next to our ratty farmhouse and they slept together, out of wedlock. Neighbors talked.

Years later, after a long, hot walk in a humid-beyond-description afternoon in Rome, we stopped for a beer at a trendy sidewalk cafe at the Piazza del Popolo. Beer was $5 a glass, but I swallowed hard and swallowed hard.

Ruth struck up a conversation with a news photographer from Argentina. Suddenly, five Alfa Romeo sedans pulled up. A little old man got out of the biggest car, sat down behind us and ordered a lemonade. Everyone except us began to mumble. "Who's that?" asked Ruth of the worldly-wise photographer.

"That's Alessandro Pertini, the President of Italy. He is a national hero of the Resistance and he just ordered a lemonade."

Who are all those handsome young guys standing by the Alfa Romeos and ogling the beautiful girls walking by?

Those are his bodyguards. They're not paying much attention to Il Presidente, are they? replied the Argentinian.

Soon a grandma and her little grandson came toddling along. The grandson said "Regarde; Il Presidente!"

At which point grandma shoved the camera into Ruth's hands, grabbed the kid and stood next to Alessandro Pertini. Take picture she gestured. So Ruth pointed the camera right at Pertini and the two tourists and shot. The bodyguard kept ogling the girls. When everything calmed down, the waiter presented Il Presidente with his guest check and Il Presidente looked as shocked at the prices as I was.

"You're lucky there were lots of pretty girls to ogle," remarked the Argentinian; "Had the guards been on the job, you and the camera would have both been hauled away for aiming anything at the Prez."

In our travels, we've also found that Ruth isn't the only person who can talk Wisconsin. On our honeymoon, one stop turned out to be Munich. On a Sunday, we went to a beer garden for a schooner or two. A great oompah band played for our amusement. I said to Ruth "Wouldn't it be great if Minnesota had beer gardens?" Ruth agreed when a young gentleman slid his chair over to our table. "My name is Wolfgang and I come from a town with same name as one of your towns. I am a student from Ulm. You have a town in Minnesota called New Ulm. Am I correct?"

Wolfgang joined us and shared a pitcher, then offered to give us a tour of Schwabing, the Greenwich Village of Munich, where we saw something most tourists never see. Avante Garde galleries. Jazz joints. German "hippies." So then, against my better judgment, we bought him more beer and a great dinner, thinking this will be the last time we see this guy.

Wollfgang ate and drank hugely, talked about his fiancee Monika, who was majoring in P.E. at Ulm State Teacher's College. "I would like you to meet her." Then he departed.

The next afternoon we returned to our crummy hotel, where the shower had creepy sprinklers located in the ceiling and the coffee was made of chicory, just like World War II days. A very impatient Herr von Manager ordered us to call the number written extremely legibly on a neatly folded piece of paper. I was surprised to hear that the answeree was Wolfgang, who told me that he'd called Monika and she was coming from Ulm to meet us and could he treat us to dinner. We said yes, and he did and we all had a wonderful time. You can say what you want about Germans. Sure, sure they cheated when they made an end run around the Maginot Line in 1940. But as far as I'm concerned, there's a guy over in Ulm named Wolfgang who was a straight shooter—and proof to the B.W. that "Wisconsin" gift of gab is a gift indeed.

—By Dave Wood