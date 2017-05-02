Dave Wood column: The map of Ireland all over your face

The Germans love their leberklopses, dumplings enhanced by a healthy shot of ground liver.

The Lebanese tout their kibbee, raw meatloaf of ground lamb, bulgar and exotic spices.

The British have all manner of inedible foodstuffs, like blood pudding, bubble and squeak, and bangers (sausages stuffed with three parts oatmeal to one part pork).

Farther north, the Scots devour haggis: chopped liver and other organs (they call them "lights") mixed with oatmeal and stuffed into a lamb's belly sac, which is tied tight shut and boiled, then sliced and served with "gravy"-a.k.a. Irish Whisky.

The Jews relish gefilte fish, a dumpling made of matzo meal and ground carp.

The Spaniards eat paella, a dish of saffron-infused rice with chicken and seafood, often enriched by the addition of a rooster's comb.

Canadians scarf up poutine; Aussies eat French fry sandwiches on white bread; Lutherans embrace the Diet of Worms (just kidding!).

Who have I forgotten? Oh! The Irish!

One of the great meals associated with this nationality is corned beef and cabbage. I happen to be writing this column as my wife and I are vacationing in Sarasota. Tomorrow is St. Patrick's Day. Our newspaper is filled with ads for restaurants with St. Patty's specials. But even the "Dutch" restaurants well regarded for their Amish cuisine are offering corned beef and cabbage tomorrow, as is Duval's fancy French joint in Sarasota's tenderloin ($32.50 per plate!)

Even the newspaper's editor Wade Tatangelo, whose name sounds rather Italian, gives tips on appropriate fare for March 17: "Anyone caught eating a hot dog should have it slapped out of his mouth."

All this hoopla over St. Patrick's cuisine more than drove my old friend Charles Lonie nuts. The late lamented Lonie, a retired English prof at UWRF became highly agitated every March 17. His father hailed from the Auld Sod, and Charles was a student of his ancestors. "The Real Irish," Charles was heard to shout, his face red with exasperation, "Never ate corned beef and cabbage. They couldn't afford it.

"Furthermore, every St. Patrick's day, when I was a kid growing up in Sheepshead Bay, I'd ask if I could wear something green to school like the American kids, and my mother would always reply: 'Tut, tut, Charlie. You don't need green. You've got the map of Ireland written all over yer face.'"

That he did, my old friend Charles Lonie.