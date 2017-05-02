Dave Wood column: Whatta Day! Whatta Sarasota!

And this year we've discovered one more attraction: the Circus! Sarasota had been the winter home of the late lamented Ringling Brothers Circus and still houses the great Ringling Museum, featuring a quarter-acre spread of an intricately designed miniature circus and guided tours of the Ringling's fabulous seaside home: Ca D'or.

How had we missed the fact that two decades earlier retired Ringling entertainers, husband and wife, Pedro Reis and Dolly Jacobs, bought an old circus tent, set it up in the suburbs, and began what is now a tradition called Circus Sarasota? Twenty years later, the event draws thousands of Sarasotans and tourists to a snazzy, classic tent to enjoy acts from all over the world—and one home-grown: Nik Wallenda, the high-wire scion with his "fabulous" troupe of friends and family.

Luckily, we found out about it the day we arrived and grabbed up tickets for the last of its five-weeks performances on March 5. Determined to go in spite of my two recovering femurs, we found a huge cadre of volunteers at the ready to guide us into handicapped parking, roll me up the ramps into the big top and spirit the wheelchair to safe keeping after they deposited me into a ringside seat.

The tent was full of excited kids, grandparents and a goodly portion of Amish customers (who leave lowa and Pennsylvania when the crops are harvested and come to Sarasota to work in the multiple "Dutch" restaurants in the city).

All this seemed a little too antiseptic—like Cecil B. DeMille's movie "The Greatest [Boringest] Show on Earth," and I began wishing that Uncle Pete Paulson's Super M tractor would emerge across the ring from a huge elephant and roar into a dust-cloud struggle.

But then out strutted Joseph Bauer, a Swiss guy who grew up in Sarasota under the Ringling tent. The Ringmaster! Sporting a jewel-studded frock coat and crotch-high patent-leather boots, he was the quintessence of sleazy circusism. His voice boomed out, listing the 12 "fabulous" acts, "spectacular" performers, "scarifying" feats, and "hilarious" clowns.

He was right about all of that, with the exception of two duds (trained poodles and a Bellarussian Hula Hoop champion—42 hoops all at one time!). The "scarifying" show opener was three daredevil horse riders from the Caucases who slipped out of their saddles while the horses galloped faster and faster, dangled on one side and then the other of their horse—one even going from one side to the other under the careering horse.

The "spectacular" duo of Menno and Emily Van Dyke from Holland—he a juggler, she a classic ballerina. They melded their talents into a split-second exchange of various juggled items, while executing a not-at-all-sleazy seductive tango.

The final act was fabulous, spectacular and scarifying: the famous Wallendas, at this moment recovering from an accident, where six of nine performers practicing a three-tiered bicycle crossing of the tightrope, fell 28 feet to the ground below and lived to tell about it. Three of them were performing this very day—only two weeks after the fall. Today they were doing a modified version of the stunt: two bicycles in profile rode along the tightrope, bracing two poles between them that held a platform upon which a woman sat on a chair. While the cyclists pedaled forth and back, the woman rose from the chair and maneuvered herself into a seated position on the chair's back. The crowd didn't breathe until they all disembarked on the other side of the arena.

And the clowns were funny! (Eat your heart out, Emmet Kelly!)

Exhausted with excitement, the happy crowd filed out to find no games of chance, no lurid attractions (unless you'd count an $8 box of popcorn lurid!) but founders Dolly and Pedro waiting in the Midway to enjoy our pleasure and urge us to come again next year.

Whatta Day! Whatta Sarasota!

Back at our apartment, we talked about the graciousness of all the volunteers and the talents of the folks from far-flung venues brought together in modest Sarasota. Did I mention that Circus Sarasota is non-profit, its profits going to local youth programs and seminars for old folks to re-learn how to laugh? They're doing a great job!