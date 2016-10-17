Do educators think that computers are the new path to educating our kids?

Computers alone do place an incredible amount of information at all of our fingertips, but how to seek and gather legit information involves skill.

Yes, it is true that the amount of digital information that exists today certainly is changing our world — which also causes schools to leverage this worldly tech-advancement into making practical, meaningful and responsible uses of tech tools in our learning environment.

We all know that our world has been, and will continue to be, changed by our advancements with technology.

Careers, economies, and ethics are being influenced by technology. Our schools have a responsibility to harness technology in ways that we teach students not only curricular content knowledge, but also how to use technology as productive, responsible and collaborative global citizens with the skills to be adaptable, flexible learners and communicators.

The amount of information available today compared to 10, 20 or 30 years ago is amazing.

Compared to today, by the year 2020, the amount of digital information in the world will double. Our ability to store data, communicate information, share, collaborate, analyze and synthesize our thoughts, facts and ideas is much different today than a generation ago.

Schools hold a responsibility to capture these tech/digital opportunities and shape them into new abilities for our students.

To be clear, technology in our schools will have little or no positive impact on increasing student learning unless teachers guide that learning.

It's not a tech device that does the teaching, rather it is the teacher that adds life, personalized, caring, mindful and connected learning opportunities to these experiences.

Whether a lesson involves tech integration or not, teachers are defining the learning targets and guiding the student in learning how to accomplish a learning goal.

Technology not only provides us with a new wealth of "Internet based knowledge," but it also provides new apps and software for classroom reinforcement, remediation and enrichment.

It also creates the need for schools to give students a foundational set of tech skills for future jobs, future learning and for future life skills.

It is clear that technology is a tool, but not the teacher.

Computers are machines without heart, nor an ability to develop meaningful and personal relationships with students.

Teachers know that relationships matter and that student motivation is fueled in large part by those relationships.

To use an analogy, technology may be like a vehicle's gas pedal to accelerate the learning but the teacher is the steering wheel, the front windshield, the bumper, the engine, and the rear view mirror.

Teachers guide the path, pace, content and outcomes of the learning.

While there's a place for technology in our schools, we need to remember the Big "T" is for Teacher and the little "t" is for technology when prioritizing the importance of both.

So, do educators think technology is the new path for teaching and learning?

No, it is not a silver bullet nor a single new path. However, we do owe it to our students to teach them tech skills, tech applications, and how to use technology to broaden and deepen their knowledge and skills.

So on the topic of defining "what place" technology has in our schools, one might simply say it adds a sunroof, electric windows and four-wheel drive but it does not equate to cruise control in the learning process.

This Featured Journal column, Superintendent's Corner: Education Matters, is by River Falls Superintendent Jamie Benson.