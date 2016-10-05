River Falls has countless hidden “heroes” who have supported many programs in our community. As a special education teacher at Meyer Middle School in River Falls, I have felt this support first hand.

Businesses in River Falls have helped my program in many ways. I am going to acknowledge some of them in this column.

While we have had many people helping us in different ways, I would like to highlight four “heroes” who have gone above and beyond for our classroom.

The Falls Theatre graciously comped a matinee movie for all of our ID Special Education classrooms in the district and even allowed the high school to invite its sister program St. Croix Central.

An opportunity like this allowed our students to use social skills, math skills and other life skills that would be hard to replicate in any other setting.

The Knights of Columbus donated money to help us support a program called Special Kids’ Day and buy necessary curriculum materials to teach social skills.

There are two more businesses that I need to highlight, but first I need to give a little explanation about a special “job” in our classroom.

A few days a week, our classroom brews coffee and delivers it around the school to teachers who order it in the morning. Students collect payment from the teachers and give them change if needed.

The students complete this job completely independently through the use of a Keurig machine, which is why we call it “Brewing Independence”.

We needed a lot of support to start up this sort of job as well as keep it going. Student Council and teachers at Meyer Middle School provided the startup funds and materials we needed, but community partners made big donations that really helped us grow.

Best Maid Cookies donated a large amount of sugar and chocolate chip cookies so that we could sell cookies to go along with our coffee.

Teachers loved this addition to our menu, and our students had the opportunity to work with change rather than just dollar bills.

Dick’s Fresh Market (and Dick Rinehart in particular) donated a variety of Keurig Cup boxes so that we could postpone ordering new K-Cups for quite a while!

With these donations, we are able to run the business and earn profit that we can use to fund activities and field trips for our classroom.

On behalf of my classroom, thank you to all the hometown heroes who help us achieve our goals.

There are no words to describe how appreciative we are to be in a community as gracious and supportive as River Falls.

Editor’s note: Natasha Trebus is in her second year as a Meyer Middle School special education teacher. She is a 2009 River Falls High school graduate who attended college at UW-Eau Claire. She’s the daughter of Mary and Steve Trebus of River Falls.