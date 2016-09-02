Featured column: Running for the stars? Why not

“Reach for the stars,” my parents told me when I was a toddler who got stuck in her turtlenecks.

But my parents didn’t just encourage me to reach for the stars when getting dressed.

“You can do anything you want,” my mom told me.

At the time, I thought she was telling me I had a future as a fairy princess / mermaid / superhero / astronaut.

As I’ve gotten older, my parents’ encouragement has stuck with me.

More than once I’ve found myself doing something I’d previously thought was impossible for me. Turns out, I was wrong.

For example, running.

When I was in high school and forced to run the mile, I made it maybe one lap around the track before I had to stop and walk, practically wheezing and gasping.

I walked the rest of the mile. I was the last person to finish and my gym teacher probably sighed in despair watching me.

In college, I tried to pick up running as a hobby to stay in shape and as a stress-reliever.

The problem was, I wasn’t running often enough to build up any kind of endurance.

Every so often, I would run too far and return to my room red as a beet and panting like a beached whale.

I’d then lie down for half an hour or so until my stomach stopped churning, drink a gallon of water and swear off running for a while.

A few weeks or months later, I’d repeat the process.

By the time I finished college, I’d given up. I thought I’d never be a runner. Running was just not my thing. I had other sports I enjoyed. I could ride a bike. I could roller skate. But running was just not for me.

Today, that just isn’t true. I like running. I’m not star runner. I will likely never be the first across the finish line. But I enjoy running and pushing myself to reach new goals.

I never would have gotten to this point without a push from a good friend.

She also wanted to take up running and encouraged me to give it a try. We kept each other on track with training and signed up for the River Falls Days two-mile.

It took some training. Despite starting off with another “I overdid it, and I feel sick now” start, I kept with it, and this time, things started to get better.

I worked my way up to two miles.

I finished the race with what was then my fastest time ever.

Since then, I’ve run the two mile again, and a 5k and a 10K.

And, this year, thanks to that same friend’s encouragement, I ran a half-marathon.

She ran a half-marathon last year and encouraged me to sign up for one with her this year.

I was skeptical but gave it a shot.

It wasn’t easy. I had to train -- and probably should have trained more -- but I actually ran 13.1 miles.

When I saw the sign marking the 13th mile and realized I was almost to the finish, I remembered when I first started running. Back when two miles was a huge accomplishment.

And now, here I was, crossing the finish line after running 13.1 miles.

I’d really felt like I was trying to reach the stars when I made the half marathon my next goal. It didn’t really seem attainable.

But, thanks to encouragement from friends and family, I tried anyway. And succeeded.

And now I’m thinking, if I could run a half-marathon, what else could I do that I didn’t think was really possible?

I plan to find out.

